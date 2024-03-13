VP external candidate disqualified from election

UPDATE: The Griff has reached out to Cardinal for comment but has not received a reply at this time.

SAMU has confirmed that Jakob Cardinal, who is running for re-election as VP external in SAMU’s Executive Committee election, was disqualified from candidacy late Tuesday afternoon. His name was struck from the ballot and taken off of the elections page of the SAMU website.

The Griff received an email from Josh Stock, the chief returning officer who oversees this year’s SAMU elections. Stock confirmed the decision resulted from a condition that came into play yesterday and noted more information would be included in a report to the Students’ Council after the election.

“I appreciate the quick action taken by SAMU staff in their assistance to accommodate the condition which arose,” Stock said in an emailed statement to the Griff.

Cardinal, along with other candidates, was running uncontested. Ballots for this year’s election will only show the three remaining positions (president, VP academic, and VP governance and finance), each with one candidate, as now both the VP student life and VP external positions remain vacant.

Jakob Cardinal will continue to hold the position of VP external until the end of his current term on April 30. Students’ Council may appoint a qualified member to take on the vacant roles prior to the next executive term, which begins May 1.

Unofficial results for the 2024/2025 Executive Committee election will be released tomorrow.

Photo is of Jakob Cardinal speaking with students at a campaign event for last year’s election that took place on March 8, 2023.

This is an ongoing story, and the Griff will provide further details as more information is revealed.