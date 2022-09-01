What’s happening: September 2022

August is already over, and you know what that means: in Edmonton, summer vacation is officially finished. But that doesn’t mean there is any less to do in the city. September is one of the busiest months as businesses once again become busy, students and teachers head back to school, and the opportunity for outdoor events starts to phase out. Whether it’s on MacEwan University’s campus, in the downtown area, or around the city of Edmonton, there’s an endless amount of things to do this month!

ON-CAMPUS EVENTS

Fall Fest

On Sept. 9, the Students’ Association of MacEwan University (SAMU) will be hosting Fall Fest — an on-campus celebration for students to enjoy watching live performers, engaging in games and activities, eating at food trucks, and of course, enjoying a drink at the beer gardens. This 18+ event will include access to a range of exhibitor booths, alcohol from the beer gardens, and well-known bands and artists such as Virginia to Vegas, The Royal Foundry, RALPH, Sebastian Gaskin, and Billboard Hot 100 artist Tai Verdes. As well as this, everyone who attends is invited to the after-party at 8 p.m. located at Hudsons Canada’s Pub on Whyte Avenue. Fall Fest is free to all MacEwan students, and is the biggest welcome-back event that SAMU will host! The event will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is located in the green space behind Building 8 and SAMU.

Eco-SAMU Stepping Stones

If attending events on the weekends is more your speed, then visiting the Eco-SAMU Stepping Stones at Edmonton’s Urban Farm is the place for you. Every

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., get your hands dirty — literally. This event gives everyone a chance to meet new people, get some fresh air, and practice their skills, or even learn how to garden for the first time. Anyone can drop-in to this free meeting and explore urban farming, learn about the ecosystem through soil education, and discuss the development of sustainability in agriculture.

EVENTS IN THE CITY

Strathearn Art Walk

Over the weekend of Sept. 10 and 11, the The Strathearn Art Walk & Music Festival will be featuring a walk through the neighbourhood to view local art. This is an art and music festival that is family friendly, free to the public, and sure to introduce you to local artists and new pieces of work. This year’s walk will mark the tenth anniversary of the event, since its founding back in 2012. It will be held between 89 Street and 91 Street, in the parkland along Strathearn Drive.

Edmonton International Film Festival

Starting on Sept. 22, The Edmonton International Film Festival (EIFF) shows diverse cinema in theatres from filmmakers all over the world. You’ll get the chance to discover Edmonton’s own filmmakers and actors, talk face-to-face with the people behind the cameras, and eat an excessive amount of popcorn while you’re at it. This 10-day festival has so many different ticket options, from single film passes for first time attendees, to full, unlimited event passes for the die-hard movie fans. The film fest will be held at Landmark Cinemas 9 City Centre on 102 Avenue.

Comic Sans at AGA

For the entire month of September, Comic Sans at AGA features a celebration of graphic narratives. This exhibition revolves around the artistic side of Canadian comics and storytelling. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors, and free for both individuals under the age of 18 and all Alberta students. It will be taking place at the Art Gallery of Alberta until Oct. 12.

Although there are just a few options listed here, there are always more events, group meetings, celebrations, and activism opportunities to be found; get out into your community and explore what they have to offer! Check out Explore Edmonton’s website, or SAMU’s Events page to stay updated on what’s happening throughout the month of September.