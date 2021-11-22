Where to shop online for Black Friday

We’re already into November, and if you’re a hardcore shopper then you know what that means: Black Friday! This year, Nov. 26 is the day to fulfil all of your shopping needs. Online shopping has become one of my favourite — and most dangerous — habits over the past year during the pandemic. I’ve created a list of the websites with the best sales and specials for the upcoming few weeks. After all, we’re almost the end of 2021, so why not treat yourself to a shopping spree (or 10)? These websites give you the ultimate shopping experience while saving money, avoiding long lines, and ordering your favourites all from the comfort of your own home.

For the techie:

If you’re looking for the best deal on electronics, Best Buy Canada is the website for you. With up to 40 per cent off of portable speakers and headphones, discounted phones and laptops, and a month-long sale on house appliances, you can get everything shipped right to your door.

This month, The Source is offering up to half off Bluetooth speakers, Fitbits, Smart TVs, and so much more. The early Black Friday sale has already started, so head over to their website and save yourself some money!

For the devoted student:

Calling all university students, office workers, and Amazon-addicts! Amazon’s Black Friday deals this year include everything you could ever want and need. With up to 50 per cent off items, you can order stationary, anti-bluelight glasses, textbooks and novels, cameras, and planners; the list goes on! Shop their early Black Friday deals right now for all of your schooling needs and quick shipping.

For the shopaholic:

Urban Outfitters, home of the eclectic, chic fashion style is having one of the best sales of the year! Their black friday specials – featuring men and women’s clothing, a range of makeup, skincare products and accessories, and cozy home decor – are marked down up to 50 per cent off! On Nov. 26, log on to UO’s website to pick up some items from their special sale on clothing, bedroom and living-room accessories, kitchenware and dishes, and of course, beauty products.

For skin-care enthusiasts, make-up gurus, and everyone in between, Sephora is having some great deals this month. With a different sale each week, free shipping for online orders, and exclusive member prices, you can order all of your Christmas-list gifts and personal favourites in one.

For the athlete:

Starting on Nov. 18, Gymshark online will be offering up to 70 per cent off for athletic wear. Get on your computer, shop the deals, and add a few sports bras and a pair of leggings to your cart, all while sitting on your couch. If workout clothes aren’t your style, pick up a few water bottles, hair scrunchies, or a bag instead! This sale is just too good to avoid.

For the bookworm:

This year, Indigo is having their annual sale of books, toys, decorations, and electronics. Starting on Nov. 26, you can kick back at home, visit Indigo online, and order yourself a new novel, Christmas cookbook, or some cozy home decor.

Barnes & Noble’s wide selection of books, gifts, games, and more will all be included in the black friday sale this year. If you’re a die-hard reader or are looking for the perfect holiday presents to get your loved ones, check out B&N online later this month.