Why are we reporting on separation at all?

The idea would never have gained this much traction without its media coverage.

Alberta separatists are the newest right-wing hot topic in the province, despite the severe lack of logic behind the idea. Every news outlet wants to report on the possibility of separating from Canada either for exposure or to shed light on the separatist perspective. Still, if we all just ignored the idea, it wouldn’t have gained much traction in the first place.

Instead, we have turned separation and so-called “sovereignty” into the latest political obsession. Why even humour the idea? Every new article, whether it comes from the left or the right, helps the movement gain more traction. Do we not have bigger fish to fry? Less treasonous ideas to report on? Every hardcore separatist today had never even considered separating as a possibility a year ago. An idea like this would’ve died in a right-wing echo chamber within a few months.

“Do we not have bigger fish to fry?”

Coverage, at the end of the day, is the easiest way to amplify a movement. Sometimes that can serve the public good, but instead, we have put all our energy into making sure everybody knows about the potential for separation. Every new article, regardless of tone, inevitably reaches a larger audience. The framing of an article simply changes how readers understand the issue, which depends on the media outlets they consume.

Of course, our premier’s suggestion of separation was a significant push for increased coverage. The outrage that followed her initial mention is what brought separation its first supporters, but nobody is really listening to every single politician say everything in every speech. Smith’s mention of separation would not have reached so many people if hundreds of news outlets hadn’t decided that this was the next big headline.

This is all without even mentioning that we could not separate unless all Albertans were willing to go broke and hungry. Why would separating into our own country, which is landlocked between two huge powers, be a good idea? The U.S. has spent the last few months threatening (or invading) any lesser power it wants to absorb. Alberta would simply be the next victim, and then everyone who yells “sovereignty” would be without it once again.

I admit I am contributing to the outrage that makes the controversy newsworthy as I write. The more people who talk about an issue, the more likely it is to make headlines. Unfortunately, everything I have learned about separating has been against my will. Alberta separatism has been shoved down readers’ throats for the last few months, which then sparks outrage and gets the idea more attention. It truly is a vicious cycle – one that could be better used for topics that benefit the public good.

The media has always held the primary responsibility for controlling the narrative surrounding a topic. We play a role in how much traction any issue will gain. Despite your political beliefs, I urge you to do your research before blindly agreeing with a politician, a media outlet, or a headline.

Originally published on March 1, 2026.