A journey to the MacEwan Music Club.

Photos courtesy of the MacEwan Music Club

One man’s pilgrimage to meet the folks behind the Naked Cyber Cafe jam nights.

Last Friday, I was cold. I was tired. The last thing I felt like doing was driving to watch my friend play bass while he made the same facial expressions that most would save for sex. Though driven by guilt and something resembling loyalty, I managed to crawl to my car and begin my pilgrimage towards the Naked Cyber Cafe. I say pilgrimage, but really that’s a lie. The largest obstacles I faced on my way were the empty Powerade bottles on the floor of my car and the distance between my foot and the gas pedal. Upon arrival, I fell out of my car and limped my way through the harsh wind towards the warm, static glow of Naked Cyber, greeting my friend before rooting myself in the nearest chair. As I gained my bearings, I began to feel like I was in a fish tank. The lighting was dim and warm, the roof was low, and one of the walls was made of thick translucent glass. I had thoughts a fish would have. Blub, blublub.

The cymbals crashed, and the glass of my tank shattered, sharply redirecting my attention. The feature for the night was Stephanie Urquhart, an extremely talented jazz pianist and professor at MacEwan University. Joining her on bass and drums were two students from the MacEwan music program: Jack MacDonald and Braeden Detert. The trio played a variety of tunes throughout the night: a few standards, one or two pieces of modern jazz, and several of Urquhart’s compositions and arrangements, all of which left me entranced. There is something about seeing high-level musicians that often leaves me speechless. When watching jazz, this “something” usually hits me during one of the improvised sections of a song. The band hits a stride in a way that only seems possible through telepathy, and the room swells. It’s a magic moment that I experienced several times that night.

“Especially, as the first female president of the music club, I think it’s so important to get more women, non-cisgender, queer, BIPOC people out to these events and have these opportunities, so that these spaces can feel more welcoming to everyone, especially within the music/jazz community.” – Bella Contreras Woelfle

Despite being a student in MacEwan’s music program, I am dismally unaware of what the MacEwan Music Club does or how it operates beyond these jams. To fill the gaps in my knowledge, I took some time after Urquhart’s set to speak with Jack MacDonald about how the club works to help musicians in the program.

“First of all, they gave us a place to jam, to like work on our skills, to get to know each other, to socialize, to play music, it’s a great thing,” said MacDonald. He explained that the club organizes all of the gigs that go through MacEwan, allowing students to play music in a number of unique places. Sometimes, they can even make some money.

I also took the time to speak with Jonah Collins, a student in MacEwan’s music program and a regular at Naked Cyber. He expanded my understanding of the opportunities the club provides to music students. Not only does the club provide musicians with the ability to perform, it also provides them with a community.

“First and foremost, visibility, I’d say,” said Collins. “I mean coming out to these frequently right here, it’s a way of meeting a lot of like-minded people, but also people who want to not only play music but really try to explore their music, y’know?”

I drove home from the jam in a much better mood than when I had arrived, whistling along with the light clanging of the Powerade bottles strewn across the floor of my car. After getting home, I strode inside and quickly fell asleep, my thoughts drifting through my mind as smoothly as a fish through water.

I spent much of the next morning thinking of what I should ask the club’s president, Bella Contreras Woelfle. After much deliberation (or procrastination), I sent her a message asking about the founding of the club.

This is when I learned that the music club is only three years old. Founded by Tony Flanagan and Chris Larson in 2023, the club is a new version of a previous music club that Woelfle explained had disbanded due to COVID.

“I would say in the past three years we’re still developing new ways in getting more events that aren’t only based around live music and jams, such as our listening parties and workshops. We really want the space to be inclusive to anyone who wants to engage with music, and we have been seeing more and more people come out to our events, which is really encouraging,” said Woelfle.

But she also explained that there were challenges in reforming the club post-COVID. These jams, much like the one I attended, were huge traditions for music students to test out new ideas, develop their craft, and meet like-minded members of their communities. “While jamming can seem intimidating, in my experience, the club is one of the most chill and welcoming places to play music, and I do believe the best way to learn is by simply doing it,” said Woelfle. “I have also met most of my closest friends at MacEwan through these events. My hope is that people continue to see the value in this place as much as we do.”

Looking to the future of the MacEwan Music Club, Woelfle is hopeful about the opportunities the club can provide for students hoping to explore their musical creativity.

“Especially, as the first female president of the music club, I think it’s so important to get more women, non-cisgender, queer, BIPOC people out to these events and have these opportunities, so that these spaces can feel more welcoming to everyone, especially within the music/jazz community.”