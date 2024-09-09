Alberta Student Aid policy changes

Read this before you drop classes

The province will now be monitoring students who withdraw or drop to part-time studies after major changes to Alberta Student Aid came into effect in August.

According to the new policy, any student who withdraws or drops down to part-time studies from two study periods after attending 30 days or more and has received student aid funding will lose their eligibility for further funding for 18 months from the date of their second withdrawal or drop to part-time studies.

The new policy will also affect students who apply for funding for the same year of study more than twice.

If a student fails to advance by continuing in the same year of study more than twice, they will also lose eligibility for further funding for 18 months. However, students with documented permanent, persistent, or prolonged disabilities will be exempt from this policy but will still be subject to Lifetime Loan Limits.

In both cases, after 18 months, returning students may reapply for funding.

Any student who has received full-time funding for a study period will also be required to repay all funding received if they never attended, dropped down to part-time, or withdrew within the first 30 days of the program session start date. To be eligible for future funding, the student will be responsible for providing all necessary documentation of the repaid funding.

If a student drops to part-time studies after repaying their full-time funding, they may apply for part-time funding.

Albert Student Aid defines part-time enrolment as any student taking less than 60 per cent of a full course load. MacEwan students enrolled in one to two classes in a semester are considered part-time.

In response to these new policy changes, Gabriel Ambutong, SAMU’s president, expressed concern over the impact these changes could have on students.

“Our students are already facing significant financial challenges, and these policy changes will surely punish our most vulnerable students.”

According to Ambutong, these changes have come at a time when MacEwan students are already struggling to obtain financial aid.

“We’ve had students reach out regarding delays in processing for their financial aid, the same issue students faced last year.”

While Ambutong has made it clear that SAMU does not support any additional barriers for students needing financial assistance, SAMU will do everything it can to help students who may face backlash due to the new policy changes.

MacEwan University and SAMU offer many different resources for students who may experience problems with their student aid, including extensions and emergency funding.

More information about SAMU’s resources can be found on their website.

Students with questions or concerns can contact SAMU’s Student Advocate and Policy Support Specialist. Students concerned about their student aid funding can speak to MacEwan’s Fees and Financial Aid department in the Office of the University Registrar.

The deadline to add or drop regular session courses and receive tuition and fee reductions at MacEwan is Sept. 13, 2024, and the deadline to withdraw from regular session courses without academic penalty is Dec. 9, 2024.

Graphic by Forrester Toews