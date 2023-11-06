An entertaining drama with plenty of views,but to whose demise?

Love Is Blind casts aside morals for more entertaining storylines.

If you think sexual assault, covering up lawsuits, and having an alcohol-pushing producer is okay, then this new season of Love Is Blind still probably isn’t for you, because the outcome was terrible anyways. Everyone loves some trashy reality TV. The drama and messiness of the contestants help us realize whatever is going on in our lives isn’t that bad. We live for the drama and the downfall of certain characters; we strive to make villains and heroes out of everyday people. The contestants get fame, the producers get views, and the audience gets entertainment. But, when does it all cross the line?

Turns out, Love is Blind has already crossed the line. I was just as excited as the next reality TV lover to watch Season 5, with completely new couples and storylines. We get to watch people fall in love, sight unseen, and then get engaged in just 10 days. We watch contestants be vulnerable, emotional, and potentially make a fool out of themselves publicly. Yet, watching this new season didn’t feel the same as the previous ones. The couple count was down to merely two, and contestants seemed constantly drunk throughout shooting. Turns out, Love Is Blind is facing many lawsuit charges. Most recently from this new season are contestant Tran Dang’s claims of assault, false imprisonment, and negligence. Dang claims that fellow participant (and former fiancé), Thomas Smith, sexually assaulted her while on the show, and, while she was being filmed by producers.

The negligence claims and rumours about the Love Is Blind environment have been told by previous contestants before Dang’s lawsuit. An Insider report explains that these claims include 20-hour filming days; inadequate food provided to the couples; a lack of sleep, water, and mental health services; pushing alcohol onto contestants; and ignoring contestants’ emotional distress levels. One of the previous contestants even fell asleep during a pod date, making a laughable storyline for audiences. However, this was actually due to the overworking and exhaustion of contestants.

Jeremy Hartwell, a Season 2 contestant, sued Netflix for creating an “unsafe and inhumane” work environment. Many other contestants spoke up about their unfair treatment during the filming process. Season 5 was a clear indicator of this described unhealthy environment. Contestants were slurring their words, talking nonsense, and acting out in irrational ways. Dang and her former fiancé aren’t at all mentioned in the show, along with many other couples. It was to the point where the audience couldn’t even relate to the contestants and their problems anymore, because no one could keep track of what was happening. The gatherings and arguments were just a bundle of intoxicated gibberish with no substance.

Graphic by Leanna Bressan