Andrew Knack sworn in as Edmonton’s new mayor, pledging collaboration and compassion

Edmonton’s 37th mayor was sworn in amidst performances and speeches at City Hall on October 29.

Edmonton’s new mayor, Andrew Knack, was officially sworn in on Oct. 29 at City Hall, marking the start of a new era of municipal leadership focused on affordability, collaboration, and community trust. Surrounded by the city’s 12 incoming councillors, Indigenous leaders, and civic employees, Knack used his inaugural address to call for unity and modesty in tackling the city’s most pressing challenges.

“Today begins a new moment for our city,” said Knack. “One of hope, of humility, and a fair amount of hard work.”

Mayor Andrew Knack gives his inaugural address at the swearing-in ceremony on October 29. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.

The ceremony opened with a land acknowledgement, followed by a blessing from Elder Dr. Jerry Saddleback. Edmonton poet laureate Edythe Mather also performed an original poem, reflecting on themes of belonging, migration, and the shared rhythms of city life.

SAMU executive committee vice-president (external), Wilfrid Youbi Fansi, was invited as part of his role as vice-chair with the Edmonton Student Alliance. Three other members were also in attendance, including president Nathan Poon, vice-president (governance and finance) Andrei Santiago, and vice-president (academic) Chioma Uzor.

In a comment provided to the Griff, president Nathan Poon explained that although they had no opportunity to introduce themselves to the new mayor and city council, the executive committee “welcomes the new municipal city council, and is looking forward to working with them to address issues that students face through a municipal lens.”

Veteran journalist and emcee Mark Connelly introduced the ceremony, noting Edmonton’s growth and the weight of civic duty.

“So what we’re doing here is the procedure, is a celebration of the 13 individuals who are embarking on a journey that will be a hard one at times, but it will usher the future of our city for all of us,” said Connelly. “And they’re here, ready to tackle that.”

In his first address as mayor, Knack struck a tone that was both practical and optimistic. He thanked outgoing mayor Amarjeet Sohi and previous council for leading through “challenge and change,” and expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in the new leadership team.

Knack framed his speech around the conversations he had during his campaign. He spoke of affordability struggles, community safety, and the city’s rapid population growth.

“Edmontonians told us about the struggle to make ends meet, an extraordinary parameter of inflation,” said Knack. “About how the rising cost of groceries, utilities, and insurance are making their dreams harder to reach.”

“They asked us to focus on keeping services affordable, finding savings, and managing our finances responsibly.”

Mayor Andrew Knack and all incoming city councillors. Amanda Erickson/The Griff. Amarjeet Sohi, the outgoing mayor, attends the swearing-in ceremony. Amanda Erickson/The Griff. Members of SAMU’s executive committee were in attendance at the ceremony. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.

Knack also spoke about the human side of governance, describing municipal service as “where the work of democracy is developed most directly.” Whether through snow clearing, park maintenance, or approving small business permits, Knack said, “the distance between an idea and its impact is shortest here at City Hall.”

Knack underscored the need for cooperation beyond City Hall, inviting provincial and federal partners to join Edmonton in addressing homelessness, housing affordability, and public safety. Knack also highlighted the important role of the people in municipal affairs.

“Our future is not written only by those who sit in these chambers,” said Knack. “It is written by everyone who calls Edmonton home.”

As Edmonton’s 37th mayor, Knack steps into office with a council that blends experienced incumbents and new faces, charged with turning campaign promises into tangible progress for a city poised for growth and renewal. Knack closed the address with a message of unity and goodwill.

“And know this: kindness is not weakness. Kindness is courage,” said Knack. “I know our city will rise to meet this moment.”