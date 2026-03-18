BREAKING: Partial 2026-2027 SAMU executive committee election results released

Election appeals cause delays, by-election on the horizon

SAMU has released partial results for its executive committee election, as appeals have triggered a by-election for the president and vice-president (governance & finance) positions.

SAMU did not provide details on what prompted the appeals but noted that more information about the by-election will be released in the next 24 hours.

Here are the official results so far:

Vice-president academic

Chioma Uzor earned the most votes among individual candidates, with 1064 and will serve a second term as vice-president (academic). Jomin Johnson, Uzor’s sole contender, received 637 votes.

Vice-president external

Alem Tesfay unseated his colleague and incumbent vice-president (external), Wilfrid Youbi Fansi. Tesfay’s announcement that he would run for a different executive role came as a surprise to some, but he will finish his term as vice-president (student life) before shifting to his new role at the end of April.

Vice-president student life

Elizabeth Russell bested Zoey Shaw for vice-president (student life) in a tight race, which saw Russell win by 137 votes. Russell was elected to the students’ council last October and will move to the executive committee at the end of April.

President and vice-president governance & finance go to by-election

According to unofficial results, released about a week ago, incumbent president Nathan Poon would have been re-elected, beating three other challengers.

While a second Nathan Poon would have unseated Andrei Santiago for vice-president (governance & finance).

SAMU Election appeals are brought to the Governance Investigations and Reinstatement Committee, comprised of five students-at-large, for investigation before its members render a judgment.

More to come.

