Chabot makes record breaking goal, MacEwan wins 7-4 barn burner vs Trinity West

Images are of an earlier-season game against TWU. Photos courtesy of James Maclennan.

Kadyn Chabot breaks single season goal record

A third period three-goal surge wasn’t enough for the Trinity Western Spartans to overcome a seven goal explosion by the MacEwan Griffins as they beat the Spartans 7-4 last Friday.

Seven different Griffins players scored in the game, including the team’s leader in goals, number 18 Kadyn Chabot. His first period slapshot off the rush was his 13th goal of the season, giving him sole possession of the Griffins single-season goal record.

“It feels good,” said Chabot, who saw his former teammate, Ethan Strang, claim the record in 2024. “I was one off, so it’s good to get it now.”

While the Griffins ran up the scoreboard to 6-1 by the middle of the second period, penalties started to give the Spartans a way back into the game.

“I think we just didn’t really play our game,” Chabot said. “Got a couple goals and then we tried to just go score.” Chabot emphasized that coach Zack Dailey told the Griffins to get back to playing tight defence.

“We have seven goals. We don’t need anymore, so just dial in the defence.” Chabot said.

Through the third period, the Griffins struggled to close out the game. They were given life by some outstanding saves from goaltender Zac Onyskiw, including a cross-crease robbery of Spartans captain Christian Lowe’s would-be goal.

“If he didn’t make those saves, it’s probably a 7-7 game,” Chabot said. “We just see those saves, it builds the energy and we just do it for him.”

The Griffins continue to solidify their ticket to the playoffs. Another trip will extend a three-season streak. As of Jan. 9, the team sits at 8-8-3.