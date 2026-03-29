Shrimp Gang claims glory at MacEwan’s March Madness tournament

Photos by Terence J. Fougere/The Griff

The basketball event took place at MacEwan University on March 14

After a nail-biting gold medal game, Shrimp Gang overcame the Orlando Tragic and were crowned the 2026 MacEwan March Madness champions.

MacEwan hosted the 3-on-3 March Madness-style basketball tournament with intramural athletes on March 14 in the David Atkinson Gym.

MacEwan’s version of the event is an eight-team tournament with participation open to all MacEwan students who signed up online ahead of time. This game still had its fair share of hype among the rec student athletes, drawing both first-time players and consistent players from MacEwan’s rec teams.

“I think it’s a good mix of people to get them in the gym and get them exposed to our rec programs,” said Liv Helland, a staff member at MacEwan’s March Madness. This fast-paced but relaxed format made it an appealing way for students to wind down the end of the semester.

MacEwan has hosted this tournament annually since 2001, with a few years missed due to COVID-19. In the last few years since the event has returned, organizers have been working to rebuild student interest and participation.

“It feels good man, last year we came here and lost in the semis and ended up with bronze so, it feels good seeing some old people and taking the win this time.” — Jesse Elgato, Shrimp Gang team captain

Event coordinator Evan Nord says the biggest challenge for the event is “just getting the word out there,” a problem many other rec programs face.

“Just trying to get as many students as we can to participate,” says Nord.

The tournament began with eight teams playing four matches simultaneously across four courts. Games were played until one team reached 21 points. Teams battled each other through the opening rounds for a chance to advance to the championship game.

As the bracket narrowed, the eliminated teams gathered to watch from the sidelines to see who would take home the gold, which no doubt would be a career-defining achievement for any young basketball player.

“It feels good man, last year we came here and we lost in the semis and ended up with bronze so, it feels good seeing some old people and taking the win this time,” Shrimp Gang team captain Jesse Elgato said after the win.

“I play for Peace Country in the basketball league, same players mostly and it’s fun playing with them every Monday and here it’s more competitive so, good to come out,” Elgato said.

For organizers, the event’s success signals a positive future for recreational sports on campus. Nord hopes the tournament continues to grow in participation and recognition in the coming years.

With the end of the semester closing off, MacEwan’s March Madness tournament proved to be a success, even outside of the U-Sports and the Canada West spotlight. With fun players, a growing community, and a new growing tradition, MacEwan’s March Madness could become a highlight of the university’s recreational sports calendar.