From Cranbrook to Edmonton: Kadyn Chabot continues to lead the Griffins

Photos by Charlotte Legrand

Kadyn Chabot talks career, records, and Griffins hockey

There has been a lot of improvement and development this season for the MacEwan Griffins. They’ve secured a third straight playoff spot, have victories against top hockey programs, and have a cleaner game overall.

Kadyn Chabot, who sports number 18 on his jersey, is proof of the Griffins growth this year. Claiming both the single season goal and point records, he has led the Griffins as they’ve taken the next step towards premiere program status. But Chabot insists his records aren’t much. “It’s a newer program, so some of the records aren’t the highest,” Chabot said. “But it still feels good. Just want to continue doing it.”

Chabot began his hockey career in Cranbrook, BC. Before long, he had moved to Alberta to play, eventually landing in the Alberta’s Junior A League (AJHL). Spending time between the AJHL and the WHL, Chabot found his way to MacEwan thanks to Bram Stephen, an old coach of his.

“My coach in Spruce Grove used to coach in MacEwan, so there was kind of a tie there,” said Chabot. “I also wanted to stay kind of in Alberta, just because I’ve been here for so long.”

“We just want to beat them every time now.” — Kadyn Chabot on the U of A

By his first U Sports season in 2023, Chabot was playing in his third high-level league. He had the green light from the get-go — He won the Griffins rookie of the year after recording 18 points in his first season. Despite the intense competition, Chabot had no doubts about his ability to adjust to U Sports. “I think my game just translates kind of well to it — like there’s a lot bigger and stronger guys, which I’m okay with, and I think it was just an easy kind of transition. And also Dales [Coach Dailey] made it very easy, gave me some opportunity, and I took advantage of it.” says Chabot. He cites his trust as a key aspect of his growth as a player. “I play my best when I’m confident, and he gives me trust, which turns into confidence.”

His performance this season has culminated in a career year for Chabot. His 35 points put him at seventh in the league, and his league-leading 18 goals is only matched by University of Saskatchewan superstar Chantz Petruic. He is also one of only 19 skaters to register a short-handed goal this year. Chabot isn’t alone in his success, however.

“I love throwing big hits out there, and I think that gets the boys going on the bench, and then it also translates in our puck.” — Kadyn Chabot

“I started with a couple different guys, and then [Sam] Simard, we played together last year, and he just started dishing me the puck. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, well, you score every time, so I’m just going to pass.’ So Simard’s been good,” Chabot said. “Sundar has been good too. And then I played with Vincent Scott a bit, and he kind of started it all, and he just would find me in the offensive zone, and yeah, so I’d say those three guys.”

His defensive performance has also been great, leading the Griffins in goal differential with a +19. Chabot believes his physicality is the biggest defensive asset he provides.

The Griffins have had a stellar season this year, finishing ahead of the University of Alberta Golden Bears for the first time in program history.

“My first game with MacEwan, it was an exhibition game, and we beat U of A and I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t really much.’ But then I think we lost every game to them that year — and by a lot in their building, which sucks. But then last year, we beat them in their building, which was like the most fun game we’ve had because of the atmosphere and stuff. And I think we just get addicted to that. We just want to beat them every time now.”



