EC by-election set for next week

Photo by Forrester Toews/The Griff
A summary of the date set for by-elections and what we know so far
The executive committee by-election is scheduled for next week, for SAMU’s president and vice-president (governance & finance).
The candidates for the by-election will be the same as before, unless any of the candidates drop out.
Voting takes place on Wednesday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campaigning starts on Monday, March 23, at 6 a.m. and runs until the end of election day.
SAMU has not yet confirmed why the by-election was called.
Election appeals fall under the purview of SAMU’s Governance Investigations and Reinstatement Committee (GIRC). Committee members review appeals before rendering a decision.
“If GIRC determines that the bylaws, policies, or procedures of SAMU have been violated, they may overturn the results of the election or mandate a complete or partial by-election,” according to SAMU’s committee’s policy.
More to come.
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