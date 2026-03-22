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EC by-election set for next week

by | Mar 22, 2026 | News | 0 comments

Photo by Forrester Toews/The Griff

A summary of the date set for by-elections and what we know so far

The executive committee by-election is scheduled for next week, for SAMU’s president and vice-president (governance & finance). 

The candidates for the by-election will be the same as before, unless any of the candidates drop out.

Voting takes place on Wednesday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campaigning starts on Monday, March 23, at 6 a.m. and runs until the end of election day. 

SAMU has not yet confirmed why the by-election was called. 

Election appeals fall under the purview of SAMU’s Governance Investigations and Reinstatement Committee (GIRC).  Committee members review appeals before rendering a decision. 

“If GIRC determines that the bylaws, policies, or procedures of SAMU have been violated, they may overturn the results of the election or mandate a complete or partial by-election,” according to SAMU’s committee’s policy. 

More to come.

Raynesh Ram

The Griff

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