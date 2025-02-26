Edmonton hosted PWHL game full of feminine joy

We went to the PWHL game at Rogers Place. Here’s how it went

The Professional Women’s Hockey League launched its inaugural season last January

and is currently on its Takeover Tour, visiting nine neutral-territory arenas across Canada and the U.S.

On Feb.16, Edmonton hosted the Toronto Sceptres and the Ottawa Charge for an exciting afternoon of women’s hockey. We were two of the 17,518 people who attended the game and finally got to see professional women’s hockey come to Rogers Place.

As women who are hockey fans, it means a lot for us to see the groundbreaking work the league is doing, while also being able to catch a glimpse of professional women’s hockey here in Edmonton.



Melanie’s thoughts

The moment Karissa and I stepped foot into Rogers Place, I felt the shiver of anticipation swell inside me. The lines of young girls in their team jerseys stretched far and wide, and I couldn’t help but share their excitement. While we found our seats in the massive arena, I pointed out all the creative signs in the crowd.

“SHE SHOOTS SHE SCORES SHE INSPIRES,” one of them read.

There was a sense of community among everyone that only a sport like hockey, in a city like Edmonton, could inspire.

To be honest, I haven’t been a life-long hockey fan. I only really started paying attention to the sport after the Oilers’ 2021-22 run, but hockey has always been in my life. Growing up, you couldn’t speak to a guy in my family without the topic always coming back around to hockey — injuries, interviews, wins and losses — it was constant, but I have them to thank for introducing me to the beautiful game. Having the chance to watch the PWHL was different though. When I saw the announcement that the league would be on tour, I begged the universe that they would come to Edmonton. I ran straight to Karissa when I found out they were. We were thinking the exact same thing: “WE HAVE TO GO”. Tickets were booked, and we were going to a hockey game. When the day finally came, it was more than I could have hoped for. Outside, buses full of youth hockey teams were unloaded. All around us, jerseys carried the names of the remarkable women. While the girls were certainly the stars of the show, people of all sorts were gathered for the game.

The jumbotron shows fans holding up signs saying “IN MY HOCKEY ERA” with hearts around “PWHL” and “FEEL THE CHARGE” at the Toronto Scepters and Ottawa Charge Takeover Tour game at Rogers Place Edmonton, AB. February 16, 2025. THE GRIFF/Melanie Osuzan.

Before the game, we faced a dilemma: what team would we support? Although we’re both hopeful that an Edmonton team will form with the leagues eventual expansion, we decided the Sceptres were our team for the day, even though the Charge was considered the home team. As the game went on, we found ourselves cheering for both teams regardless. We were happy if either team won — simply watching the two teams play was enough.

The game, which was full of penalties, aggression, saves, and sportsmanship, went into overtime. There were reminders of the women who paved the way for players and fans alike, and a brewing hope for all the young girls in the audience who will, one day, make up the league.

Karissa’s thoughts

I had been waiting in anticipation for this game since I purchased tickets back in November, and the game absolutely lived up to my expectations. As Melanie and I entered the packed arena, there were little kids everywhere. Girls and boys were laughing, running around and waiting excitedly to get in. I could really feel their joy and energy, and it made me feel like a little kid again.

My aunt, my two cousins, and my brother, who are all massive hockey fans attended the game as well. Both my cousins and my brother played hockey growing up and, like myself, they jumped at the chance to see history in the making. It was especially significant for my female cousin who played goalie growing up. She and I are both huge NHL fans and we love a good Hockey Night in Canada. Seeing women play in a professional game mattered a lot to us and definitely made an impact. I can only imagine the sense of happiness it brought her as a former hockey player.

As we made our way to our seats, I saw so many excited young womens’ hockey teams and little girls patiently waiting for the game to start. During warm-ups, girls ran down to the bottom of the arena, hoping to catch a glimpse of the players. So many children had signs with messages for players and the rest of the arena to see. I felt a sense of feminine joy and accomplishment throughout the arena. Notably, there was no drunk and annoying middle-aged man sitting behind me and yelling at players from the upper bowl, like there somehow always is at Oilers games. Instead, I heard a man explaining the game and all the rules to his young son. It gave me a sense of delight and relief. After the final overtime goal was scored, Melanie and I stuck around to watch the final interviews and the two teams come together for a photo. All those years of watching hockey players in the NHL and at the World Juniors and wondering to myself why I never watched women play were over. I hope those young girls there and the generation after them have the privilege of never having to wonder that same question.

The jumbotron shows a fan holding a sign that says “SHE SHOOTS SHE SCORES SHE INSPIRES” at the Toronto Scepters and Ottawa Charge Takeover Tour game at Rogers Place. Edmonton, AB. February 16, 2025. THE GRIFF/Melanie Osuzan.

Feature Image shows The jumbotron at center ice shows excited Scepters fans at the Toronto Scepters and Ottawa Charge Takeover Tour game at Rogers Place. Edmonton, AB. February 16, 2025. Photos supplied, PWHL.

