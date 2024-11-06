Empowered play: The role of consent in Larping

CONTENT WARNING: Mentions of sexual abuse; Originally published on November 1, 2024.

Outside of the Halloween holiday, costumes and cosplay have become an integral part of the geek community. But no matter who, or what, people choose to represent, a common thread of mandatory consent unites all garments in our historic game of dress-up.

Many fellow fans will take on the persona of their favourite pop culture characters, costume and all, at comic conventions, just like the three-day FAN EXPO HQ convention held in Edmonton every September. At conventions like these, signs line the walls saying, “Cosplay is NOT consent”. Per FAN EXPO HQ’s violence and sexual harassment policy, threats, “will NOT be tolerated,” further citing that “a threat includes but is not limited to any verbal or physical harassment or abuse, attempts at intimidating or instilling fear in others, menacing gestures, flashing of weapons, stalking, or any other hostile, aggressive, injurious and/or destructive actions [. . .]”

In 2014, a study on sexual harassment at comic conventions amassed 3,600 responses from fans and professionals in the comic convention industry. An estimated 13 per cent of comic convention attendees reported having unwanted comments of a sexual nature directed towards them, while a whopping eight per cent reported they had been groped, assaulted, and raped. Meanwhile, the rates of reporting sexual harassment and assault remain low. That year in Canada, only five per cent of sexual assaults were reported to police.

Most people will only attend comic conventions, or cons, one to three times a year. For more frequent meetings, look to your local community of live-action role-playing (LARP), which usually hosts monthly sessions. While the LARP community is meant to be a safe space for everyone, it does not come without its challenges.

Mason Repka is the Director for Dark Ascension LARP in Edmonton. He has over 10 years of experience playing and organizing games in the LARPing community. As with anything, LARP has rules that need to be followed. When it comes to live-action role-play, the biggest thing is getting consent. Repka says, “[. . .] safety, respect, and communication are the three things that are just mandatory [and] should be on the front of your mind as you’re considering consent.”

Since the late 1970s, role-playing and genre fiction games have been active in communities across the world. The immersive story experiences allow anyone to dive into the fantasy world of their dreams and take on a different persona. Over time, the LARP community has expanded their reach as more and more people find solace in their escapes to other worlds. Players shed their skin to unveil the person they wish they could be.

Part of Repka’s love of LARP comes from living in Alberta. He thinks this prairie province holds small towns with even smaller mindsets where not everyone can feel included, loved, and safe for expressing interest in the unique. “I find a lot of times LARP is a space where vulnerable people often end up, and as one of the people who is maybe the least vulnerable in these spaces, I feel like it’s my duty to champion those who can’t,” says Repka.

Whether they are on or off the battlefield, Repka fosters a group where consent is key. “[. . .] I think that there’s already such a stigma against victims that it makes it so hard to come forward, and that’s doubled down as a place like LARP, where it’s so easy for a perpetrator to just be like ‘That was in character’ [. . .]” In some game worlds such as the massive franchise Underworld LARP, they handle any harassment and discrimination complaints through the guildmasters. As stated on their Policy Framework for Underworld LARP Guildhouses page, their framework for conducting an investigation is a four-step process. After receiving a complaint, the guildmasters inform the accused of the complaint. Then, they collect evidence such as screenshots, witnesses, and testimonies. Finally, the guildmasters will make the decision as to whether the accused is suspended, banned, or if nothing should occur. Notably, this final step includes a written record outlining the situation, consequences, and what the guildmasters learnt from the complaint.

You might be wondering when the police get involved. Well, “In situations where criminal behaviour is alleged,” guildmasters are to encourage complainants to call the police.” While their policy states, “Guildmasters are not law enforcement and should never believe they are acting in their place.” This raises concern for just how quickly these guildmasters can determine an investigation to be better suited in the hands of law enforcement.

While LARP, like any community of people, has to consistently enforce consent, the LARP communities across the globe do have a well-developed, instilled system to differentiate when a player is in and out of character. For example, Repka says,“ [. . . ]if you put your hand on your head, everybody knows I’m gonna tell you a thing as Mason, not as whatever character I’m playing.”

Cosplay and LARP are incredibly popular. If you decide to join a LARP game, you may even find yourself playing with over 1,000 players, but the potential for challenges with consent may be enough to turn you off from your interest. Though, Repka knows that, “There’s something really powerful about walking around, feeling the earth under your feet… And you know the power you have over your own self as you walk around here and explore a fun and cool world.”

Cover Photo by Kachuri Rook; Cosplay is not Consent photo by Amanda Erickson