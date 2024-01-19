EPS hiring advertisements spotted around downtown Edmonton

EPS seems to be looking to hire new officers

Advertisements for Edmonton Police Services have been popping up at locations around MacEwan University.

Kyle Wurban, EPS’s marketing planner of the Recruitment Selection Unit, says the EPS is “dedicated to selecting and hiring the best possible individuals to become the next generation of police officers for the Edmonton Police Service.”

As per the strategic plan of 2023-2026, EPS is working towards gaining the public trust by addressing crime, harm and disorder. They are effectively using data analysis to identify, respond to and reduce very high harm crimes.

Wurban says that three separate Recruit Training Classes (RTC) consisting of up to 50 recruits per class will be hired by EPS in the upcoming year. In 2023, two separate Experienced Officers classes were hired with plans to hire two more.

There was an increase in total applications received in 2023, but Wurban says that the hiring process still remains competitive, as EPS focuses on selecting the best possible candidates that reflect the diverse and changing communities of Edmonton.



The EPS also offers MacEwan students a fitness program, called “Run with Recruiters”, which operates every Friday morning. Wurban says, “If you’re a MacEwan student considering a policing career, or wishing to get a great workout in, consider attending an upcoming session.”

Graphic by Leanna Bressan