Five Halloween events in Deadmonton this fall

It’s finally October which means spooky season! For the fear-chasing, thrill-seeking, and horror-loving individuals among us, you’re in luck because Edmonton is set to surprise you with a ton of terrifying and exciting events! Here is a short list to get you started.

Back for its fifth year at Fort Edmonton Park, DARK offers three wicked experiences for those who dare attend. You have the chance to face nightmare-inducing clowns with a taste for murder, farmers who hunt innocents and use their blood to fertilize crops, or dance with demons in the dead of night. Opening night is Oct. 7, and the event runs until Oct. 30 from 7 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. There will be food trucks, cocktails, and a DJ spinning spooky tunes. Tickets are $45. This is guaranteed to be scare-tastic (lame Halloween word-play, I know).

https://www.fortedmontonpark.ca/events/featured-events/dark

Dead Centre of Town

Along with DARK, Dead Centre of Town is also taking place at Fort Edmonton Park. As Edmonton’s only live-action thriller event, you can experience a hair-raising theatrical retelling of some of the eeriest, supernatural secrets that have long possessed Edmonton in the Capitol Theatre. On Oct. 16, 19, 23, and 26, with showings at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., you can find out for yourself if ghosts really haunt the halls of the Capitol Theatre. Tickets for both DARK and Dead Centre of Town are $85, but alone, Dead Centre of Town tickets are $40.

SCREAM

Have a wicked time at Canada’s longest-running Halloween dance event! The night consists of an impressive line-up of DJ’s including Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, Arty, and Spencer Brown, who will keep you on your feet the whole night. There will be three stages set up, a haunted labyrinth, and monsters roaming the halls — perhaps one will be you in a deadly-looking costume! The event is on Oct. 29 at the Edmonton Expo Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m. and are not open to minors. Tickets start at $90 and are quickly selling out, so get one fast! This is sure to be a night you don’t want to miss.

This year, this haunted house is said to be even wilder and scarier than ever before. In a particularly haunting tale, two families who lived in Rutherford Manor during the Great Depression are joined together in unholy matrimony, which brought gruesome murders and unexplainable supernatural events to the family. Now after 20 years of misfortune, the ancient evil is striking harder than before. You can experience the fear and horror with this family on Oct. 28 to 31 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Admission is simple! You can either bring a minimum donation of $2 to the Second Chance Animal Rescue or a food item for the Edmonton Food Bank. You don’t want to miss out on what is sure to be a night of terror!

Edmonton has its fair share of horrible and spooky history, and now is your chance to hear about it on a haunting trolley ride over the High Level Bridge and throughout Old Strathcona. Hear about the eerie, gruesome ghost stories that exist in Edmonton such as the Spanish Flu victims from the University of Alberta, and the ghosts from the original construction of the High Level Bridge. The first tour is Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. and it will then continue on Oct. 21 to 27 at 5 p.m. From Oct. 28 to 31 there will be tours at 3 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $43.45.

https://www.todocanada.ca/city/edmonton/event/haunted-trolley-tours-over-the-high-level-bridge/

These are only some of the many events that Edmonton is putting on, so don’t stay at home this Halloween season! Go have some terrifying, ghoulish, spine-chilling fun!