Goodbye F*CK Trudeau stickers — Who will Canadians want to F*CK next? 

For many years, F*ck Trudeau stickers have found their way onto the back of lifted pickup trucks all over the country. From stickers to flags to even hot sauce, there are currently hundreds of designs available for purchase online. These stickers peaked in popularity in early 2022, the same time as the trucker convoy protest. Coincidence?

Trudeau became the symbol of the COVID restrictions and what many saw as an overreach of government control. Now almost three years later, with the news of Trudeau’s resignation, the important question we need to ask ourselves is, “How will this affect Canada’s sticker economy?”

If you’ve driven on any Canadian road, you’ll see how many people are willing to spend money to express their repulsion of Canada’s 23rd prime minister, ranging from $2 stickers, $40 baseball caps, and even paying for billboards to spread their hatred. The novelty Trudeau-hating merchandise is a lucrative business, with several people making a living off of a clientele submerged in disdain for one specific politician.

It’s unlikely that this business will be completely destroyed. Lifted pickup trucks will not have empty spots on their bumpers for long. People will find a new symbol to express their ire. Perhaps the next prime minister will earn their own stickers, or anti-carbon tax stickers will find their place on the back of more vehicles? Either way, anger will continue to brew in many Canadians, an anger which will not soon be pacified.

Wanting to belong is just a part of human nature. Between coming-of-age movies to flying overseas to find yourself, there is a very human desire to have an identity and community. It feels like now more than ever, people are making their political affiliation a larger part of their identity. For many, politics extends much farther than the voting booths. Politics can be more than a passion or a hobby, it is where some people find their community and it becomes their entire being.

With some time and bumper stickers, we will have no choice but to read the next slew of angry identities at red lights.

Illustration by Antonio Leavey.