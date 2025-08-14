Griff Notes: Aug. 14, 2025

Graphic: Forrester Toews / The Griff

A review of Alex G’s new album, Headlights

Forrester Toews

On July 18, Alex G released his tenth studio album, Headlights. Alex G previously released under Domino Recording Co., and Headlights marks his first major studio release under RCA Records.

Headlights revisits many of Alex G’s styles that he has developed throughout the years. While it misses the “bedroom pop,” under-produced feeling of his earlier work, it’s clear that he has now mastered his new sound. The album doesn’t know what it is at times and flows more like a compilation of several unreleased tracks, but Alex G knows who he is and what he wants his music to be.

The album opens with “June Guitar,” which mirrors Alex G’s most recent work, God Save the Animals. He has developed this as his new style, which combines elements of Christian folk and indie rock, with subtle notes of bluegrass. The first half of the album reintroduces some of the synthesized wind instruments and soft vocals from his earliest work.

On track six, “Louisiana,” there’s a tone switch. Alex G brings in the heavier industrial influence, a callback to DSU. Track seven, “Bounce Boy,” utilizes a hyperpop-esque instrumental. Track nine, “Far and Wide,” explores a sort of wailing vocal style, one that G has used sparingly in the past. After the album concluded, I felt that it could’ve been more cohesive. Despite this, Headlights sets a new standard in Alex G’s discography with solid production and bold, expressive explorations of sound. It calls back and honours his old work while celebrating the new success of signing with a major label. I’ll give it an 8/10 rating.

Sorry, Baby (2025), Written and Directed by Eva Victor, ★★★★½

James Pincock

“How do we live with our trauma?”

That is the question Eva Victor asks in their debut feature, Sorry, Baby. Being the writer, director, and lead, success is a tall order. Do they pull it off? Well, for me, the answer is an overwhelming yes.

The film follows a young Agnes through the final months of their graduate program in a small New England town, and the years afterwards. Bouncing around the timeline of events, we slowly learn more and more about Agnes’ life and relationships, specifically around a traumatic event in the final weeks of school. We see how Agnes learns to deal with their trauma throughout the film, culminating in the idea that there is no way to simply move on from our past. But, we can learn to grow and accept it.

The film perfectly marries its serious explorations of trauma and abuse with a humour so awkward you can’t help but grow to love the characters. It effortlessly moves you from laughter to tears and back again, all without muddying its themes. Alongside its main message, it also tackles issues around queer identity, relationships, and the idea that even after you’re an adult, there is still a lot of growing to do.

I personally can’t wait to see what Victor brings to the table next, and it’s worth looking out for on streaming or physical.

Illustration: Hayden Carkner / The Griff

Interaction with a librarian

Kelsie Johnston

I love curling up with a good book.

However, I sometimes feel a little self-conscious about the books I choose to curl up with.

When I’m looking for new books to read, instead of seeking out classics or bestsellers, I scour the internet for lists of the most disturbing books people have read.

Not that long ago, I was at the library picking up a few of these disturbing books that I had put on hold. Like I always do, I went to the self-checkout to take out my books. One of the books, though, wouldn’t scan. So, I begrudgingly went to the front desk for help.

As I was standing there, avoiding eye contact, feeling a little self-conscious about my books of choice — the one that wouldn’t scan featured a rather creepy looking broken porcelain doll’s head on the front cover — the library technician looked at me and said, “This is a really good book.” She then proceeded to look at the other books in my pile and gave praise to the rest of them.

It was a small thing, only a few simple comments, but it reminded me that there was no reason to feel self-conscious about the types of books I like to read.

I’m not the only one who reads them.

They were written for a reason.

Three current NBA players who are guaranteed Hall of Famers

Give it 5 years, and these guys will have gold jackets

Ian Smyth

Sports media loves to hate. We rarely sit and appreciate greatness while it’s here. Why not take a second and think about who has already carved themselves into the Mount Rushmore of basketball?

LeBron James

You knew this one was coming. The all-time points leader has been dominating the NBA since 2003 and is arguably the greatest to ever do it. There are not many players who can say they were the best player on a championship team for three different franchises. He’s LeBron James. C’mon.

Stephen Curry

The greatest shooter to ever live. He has the most three-pointers ever made, and the guy with the second most has nearly 1000 fewer. He revolutionized the game of basketball and consistently went toe-to-toe with LeBron on the biggest stage. Four championships, a unanimous MVP, and a franchise legend.

Kevin Durant

Love him or hate him, Kevin Durant is a once-in-a-generation scoring talent. A seven-foot forward who plays like a guard and scores at an elite level from everywhere on the court. He will most likely leave the game with a complicated legacy, but he has MVPs, gold medals, and championships to back up the fact that he is one of the greats. And before he broke OKC’s heart and left for Golden State, everyone wanted some KD6s. We may have hated him while he was here, but we all watched. And that counts for something.