History-making goaltender Taya Currie is back in Canada and she’s ready to play

Photo supplied by MacEwan Athletics.

MacEwan’s newest women’s hockey goalie prepares to start a new hockey season in Canada after an NCAA stint.

A new face is making waves for the MacEwan Griffins women’s hockey team, and she hasn’t even seen the puck drop in the regular season yet. Goaltender Taya Currie brings a résumé — and a mindset — that sets her apart.

The 20-year-old from Parkhill, Ont., arrives in Edmonton with a track record of shattering expectations. In 2021, she became the first woman ever selected in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection draft, taken by the Sarnia Sting. After a stint south of the border with Providence College, a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I school in Providence, R.I., her path has brought her back to the north.

“I wanted to leave the States and come back to Canada,” Currie said. “I’ve always dreamed of coming out west.”

The decision to join MacEwan wasn’t only about geography. Currie said she was drawn to the culture of Canadian university hockey, where the balance between school and sport feels different. “The environments and teams are just different in the Canadian schools,” she said.

Another key factor was head coach Chris Leeming. “Chris stuck out to me because he’s from Ontario and he knew me from the past,” Currie explained. “It’s interesting to see how our stories collide. I definitely love his coaching style.”

For Currie, Edmonton represents a fresh start after a challenging stretch. A torn ACL sidelined her for the entirety of her freshman year at Providence, forcing her into a long recovery. “I was out for a whole season … but coming back to a new team is definitely exciting, but a different challenge,” she said with a laugh. “I did rehab for a full year.”

That work has paid off. Asked if she feels confident in her game again, she didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, definitely,” Currie said. “I’ve definitely found my feet. Just want to have fun and enjoy hockey again.”

Her teammates have made that transition easier. “We have a great group of girls here,” she said. “We are a very hard-working, dedicated team. I feel like we can do big things.”

For a goaltender who has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager, the move to U Sports is less about proving she belongs and more about rediscovering the joy of the game. Edmonton is new territory, but that seems to be part of the appeal. “You gotta try new things,” she said.

Currie has never been afraid of the unknown. Whether it was breaking barriers in the OHL, navigating NCAA competition or grinding through a year of rehab, she has built a reputation on resilience.

Now with the Griffins, she brings that same determination — and perhaps a bit of perspective. At MacEwan, she’s not just a trailblazer or a headline; she’s a teammate eager to compete.

Her story is already remarkable, but for Currie, the focus is simple: stop pucks, win games, and enjoy the ride.