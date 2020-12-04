Holiday movie 2020 must-watch list

Holiday movies have expanded since the era of A Charlie Brown Christmas and the stop-motion version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Though some classics remain must-watches every holiday season, there is always room for more movies to add to your roster, especially while cooped up with cold weather and a global pandemic.
Whether you’re looking for the warm blanket effect of a predictable “boy meets girl, girl makes boy fall in love with Christmas” Hallmark movie, a Christmas classic, or a hidden gem that’s as fresh as warm gingerbread, these are the best holiday movies to watch this season.
- Last Christmas. Originally released in theatres November 2019, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) millennial-style humour and Henry Golding’s (Crazy Rich Asians) charming looks and Christmas spirit will keep you entertained and energized. You can find this rom-com on Crave.
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. It’s basically the Netflix holiday version of The Greatest Showman. This fun family film will wow you with its mystical gadgets, feel-good music, and diverse cast.
- Holidate. This Netflix original stars Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) as Sloane, a millennial tired of her family’s persistence for her to find “the one” and settle down (relatable?) So, when she meets Jackson, the two strangers agree to be each other’s plus-one to all family holiday parties for an entire year.
- Klaus. This Netflix film is an academy award nominee for Best Animated Feature stars the voices of J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man) and Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore). Schwartzman voices Jesper who has just been voted as the worst postman in the academy. He’s then posted out in a town in the North where he discovers Santa Claus is hiding.
- Last Holiday. The talented Queen Latifah plays introverted Georgia, who learns she only has a week left to live. In order to make the most of it, she quits her job, packs everything up and flies out to a bougie resort in Europe. It’s an oldie but definitely a goodie and can be found on both Netflix and Amazon Prime.
- On the 12th Date of Christmas. This is one of the latest premieres in Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” marathon. Two game creators, vying for the same promotion, must team up to create a Christmas scavenger hunt. What makes this one stand out is the improvised scenes that show even perfect love stories have awkward moments.
- Operation Christmas Drop. Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) plays congressional aid Erica Miller in this Netflix original that portrays a fictional take on the real Operation Christmas Drop and reminds us that the holidays are about giving back to those in need. Graham stars alongside Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games), who plays Captain Andrew Jantz, the soldier in charge of the Christmas project.
- Dash & Lily. Though not actually a movie, this new Netflix holiday-special series — and adaption from the books by authors David Levithan and Rachel Cohn — has scored well with viewers. Austin Abrams (Euphoria) plays the cynical Dash and Midori Francis (Good Boys), the adventurous Lily. Together, the pair trade messages and dares in a red notebook they pass back and forth around New York City.
