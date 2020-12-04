Holiday movie 2020 must-watch list

Holiday movies have expanded since the era of A Charlie Brown Christmas and the stop-motion version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Though some classics remain must-watches every holiday season, there is always room for more movies to add to your roster, especially while cooped up with cold weather and a global pandemic.

Whether you’re looking for the warm blanket effect of a predictable “boy meets girl, girl makes boy fall in love with Christmas” Hallmark movie, a Christmas classic, or a hidden gem that’s as fresh as warm gingerbread, these are the best holiday movies to watch this season.