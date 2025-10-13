 I went to a MacEwan Revolutionary Communist Club meeting and all I got was radicalized

A poster for MacEwan’s Revolutionary Communist Club on 109 St NW. Amanda Erickson/The Griff

Inside a MacEwan’s Revolutionary Communist Club meeting

Virginia Boden

Communism. What’s the first thing you think of when you hear that word? A dictatorship? How about a society in which everyone wears the same clothes and eats the same things? Communist theory throughout history has been deemed a philosophy that leads to dysfunctional authoritarian regimes. But are the rumours true? Well, I wanted to find out, so I attended a Revolutionary Communists of MacEwan meeting. And I can say with full confidence, it was worth it.

The discussion at hand was “Capitalism Means War,” a presentation and discussion on how we can put an end to capitalism and its brutal wars, which began with a lengthy speech highlighting how the current wars and genocides, from Gaza to Ukraine and beyond, are not purely moral failures, but systemic outcomes of capitalist and imperialistic interests. The speech advocated for listeners to look beyond the surface of these issues to communicate the underlying issues with war. Their goal within this speech was to educate and organize people, particularly workers and class-conscious individuals, towards a broader movement against war, violence, and the capitalist system that sustains them.

But what benefit do they bring to MacEwan? The Revolutionary Communist Party’s (RCP) main goal with students is to educate them, as well as offer a support system for those who may feel discouraged within the current political and economic climate. Long-time member Derek Jones says that the RCP is “honestly the only hope students have” to fight back and win better conditions for themselves in a world that is seemingly against all forms of radical change.

The club is often seen around campus with posters encouraging new people to join, while also helping organize and attend protests, the most recent being the “Draw the Line” protest that was advocating for community funding, the upholding of Indigenous sovereignty, and ending fossil fuel usage. They also host informative meetings that are open to anyone.

While yes, there is a major stigma around communism, the individuals I met on that Tuesday greeted me with nothing but warmth and kindness. They are striving to be an outlet and educational club for those not only at MacEwan, but in the general public as well. They’re a welcoming group of people who are trying to offer people a way out from the degradation of capitalism. If you’re sick of how the world is, with the abundance of billionaires, the increase of class disparities, or just want to share an opinion without the fear of judgment, then I cannot urge you enough to attend a meeting.