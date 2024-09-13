Discover what’s right outside MacEwan

Unlike other campuses, MacEwan’s interconnected buildings allow students never to wander outside these walls. While there are many benefits to easily getting to class without stepping outside (look up Albertan winters), we might just as easily be missing all that’s in our backyard.

Naked Cyber-Cafe

While this article will feature no shortage of cafes, there’s something special about Naked. It won’t have all the fancy lattes you’re used to ordering or a wide assortment of baked goods to eat (although a classic slice of pie with ice cream is nothing to complain about), but it will have something else — community.

Bob Ligertwood originally opened the cafe on Whyte Ave in 1996, and since then, it’s been a godsend to those seeking a haven, which in turn makes it a headache for the machine we call the City of Edmonton. Naked Cafe has been relocated three times and has now found a home near MacEwan, allowing it to continue being a safe space for its past customers while adopting some students.

Naked was meant to be a cyber-cafe, which was needed at the time of opening, but has now become a hub for comfort and art — though you can still find some computers to use. Naked often opens its stage for events and performances, with one of the most beloved being its weekly open mic nights on Thursdays. These alcohol free open mics are literally “open” for all artists — music, spoken word, jazz, blues, whatever your heart desires. MacEwan jazz has performed there quite often; overall, this is a great space for aspiring MacEwan artists to challenge themselves and build up their courage for when they inevitably hit the big stage. Starting September, Bob says the MacEwan Jazz program will be at Naked Cafe every Friday.

And if performing during open mic night isn’t your cup of coffee, the space is free to use for local artists. This might make Naked a little louder than your usual study spot, but the ambiance more than makes up for it (bring headphones just in case).

As a late-night cafe, you don’t have to worry about being kicked out by five. Sometimes closing time just depends on the people. It’s all part of Bob’s goal to encourage genuine community care, even in the simplest ways.

Did I mention parking is free? Just make sure to give Bob your plate number.

Glass Cafe

Much like MC College students, Glass Cafe is all about the aesthetic. Grab one of their many halal food options, a coffee (iced caramel latte if you’ve got taste), and head up their spiral staircase for a well-curated space to study or just chill. Their glass wall guarantees some scenery with your caffeine — if we can call 104 Ave construction “scenery.” To be fair, you can ignore the construction and gaze upon MacEwan’s beloved clock tower instead. The vibes are great, and their $6 to $7 iced lattes are even better. However, I wouldn’t mind a student discount…

Boulders

School can have you climbing the walls, so you might as well actually climb some at Boulders. Unlike our counterparts across the river, we don’t technically have a climbing gym on campus, but Boulders offers an alternative for us Griffins. The obvious obstacle is that after paying tuition and feeding our caffeine addictions (which you can do at Boulders’ cafe, Dirtbag), we’re broke. Well, let me direct you to the Boulders Karma Cleaning program. For every two hours of work you put in, you get a free two-week membership.

They also offer a student discount for memberships and daily passes. Boulders host events too — my favourite being the Charity Climb, where every Tuesday, you make a minimum donation of $10 to their charity of the month and get a day pass. These charities are often focused locally; in August, donations were directed to Boyle Street, which, as Boulders’ site says, allows for “low-cost climbing AND doing good in your community; does it get any better than that??”

Roots on Six

One of the hidden gems in our backyard is a program that runs many events out of the IslamicFamily Hüb, Roots on Six. This program is an interagency collaboration between IslamicFamily, Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society, Catholic Social Services, The Newcomer Centre, The Mennonite Central Committee, and the City of Edmonton.

Eve Aboualy, a Resettlement Event Specialist for Roots on Six, says the program “offers students who are multi-generational refugees and newcomers and Indigenous students a space they can meet and hang out and are able to be their authentic selves.”

They regularly host a variety of events aimed at encouraging self-expression, especially for those from multicultural backgrounds. These events vary depending on the theme but are often focused on different forms of art. Aboualy mentioned potential open mics, craft nights, and more upcoming.

She says, “[everyone can] come to these events and mingle with newcomers and refugees just the same because that creates a richer environment and a richer community.” Students can get involved by simply attending these often free events or even by volunteering. Students are also able to help run events or contribute ideas to the Roots on Six team.

“Basically, [we’re] just trying to encourage people to write their own stories because we find that a lot of our stories are being told for us and not being led by us.”

Eve Aboualy, Resettlement Event Specialist

Besides their events, Roots on Six is a digital storytelling platform showcasing the community’s work. Their zine is a great way to submit work to be showcased, whether that’s art, photography, poetry, etc. As long as it’s within the volume’s theme, you can submit your work for a chance to be featured! Aboualy also encourages those interested to check out the previous volumes on the Roots on Six site.

Overall, you can expect a collective sense of community at Roots on Six, one made up of many different identities and backgrounds.

Big Squish

In case Dream Tea, Edo, BesTea, and Teapsy weren’t enough, there’s a (relatively) new bubble tea place nearby! Their drinks range from $5 to $9, with quite a variety of options, and they offer a 15 per cent discount for students. And in case you’re feeling even riskier with your paycheque, they’ve also got bubble waffles. Great place to test your willpower and restraint.

White Rabbit

Forget about willpower here. I might not be making the walk to Made by Marcus, but when you put White Rabbit right behind Allard, how can I say no? And if the only thing stopping you was a biological lack of lactase, they have vegan options. Interestingly enough, White Rabbit uses locally sourced ingredients for their hand-crafted ice cream. While they have some staples, they also have a rotating menu (I was eyeing that ginger caramel HARD). The space itself is quite cute, with a great atmosphere for a little treat. I won’t lie—it’s not the cheapest but what’s that saying again? I scream, you scream, we all scream for…?

Bean Around the World

Alright, this one is pretty well-known by MacEwan dwellers, but it didn’t feel fair to leave it off. I will say that the discount is, unfortunately, ONLY five per cent, but hey, instead of paying $6.90 for my latte, I got to pay $6.55. Although there is a lack of vegetarian options for food, their baked goods are pretty solid (that macadamia nut cookie was tops), and starting your morning with a croffle is never a bad idea. The exciting news is their menu has recently become halal (!!!), and the cafe owners hinted at more to come.

I can’t talk about Bean Around the World without mentioning the swings. They are often occupied, but when you get the chance to use them — so worth it. Honestly, what keeps me coming to BAW is the vibe. The greenery, the lighting, the abundance of outlets — I have spent many last-minute assignment grinds there.

At the time of writing, Bean Around the World is hiring.

Wrap N’ Roll

This halal spot is perfect for those late nights on campus. Grab yourself some authentic Mediterranean food all the way up till 10 PM (if you’re still on campus after that — godspeed). They’ve also got some great vegetarian options. The pizza is a little on the pricier side with all of them being above $20, but they do have a good variety of other reasonably priced options on their menu. Plus, you can get 10 per cent off if you order your takeout online on their site!

Unity Square

While neighbouring Allard Hall, Unity Square offers a variety of shops and services. Some of which are:

Dream Tea Everyone’s favourite bubble tea spot and wallet drainer. At least they’ve got their daily specials — with every drink you purchase on weekdays, you can get the snack of the day added on for $2. Spice Kitchen & Bar As soon as I heard Indo-Chinese cuisine, I was on my way. Unfortunately, it’s not good news for your wallet (no discount in sight), but it is good news for your stomach. While they do not offer halal, they do offer a variety of vegetarian and seafood options. Mary Brown’s Catch me there every Monday for their Big Mary Mondays, where their Big Marys—spicy or regular—are just $5. Also happy to report they are halal! Outside of Mondays, it may not be the best financial decision, but it’s definitely good eats.

Note: Unity Square’s parking is free for customers — you just register your plate inside!

SNAP Gallery

We don’t have a print-making studio at MacEwan, meaning a lot of artists in Edmonton are forced to go to UofA instead (yikes). Before you go to the dark side, though, there is another option! SNAP Gallery provides a space for printmaking as well as lessons for all skill levels. Students get 50 percent off their membership, bringing the total to $20 for the full year. A membership, based on the site, includes “discounts on classes, events, and at select supporting retailers in Edmonton. Members can participate in the annual members print exchange and SNAP Member’s show & sale. Membership is required for printshop rental & open studio drop-in programs.” Although, if you’re unsure of your commitment to the world of arts yet, they also, at times, provide drop-in events for the public, some of which are free.

If the fee is an obstacle, SNAP offers ten scholarships a year. Successful applicants receive full coverage for course instruction and material fees.

Even if you don’t take courses at SNAP, you can always submit your work for exhibition. SNAP is particularly dedicated to “discussion, resource sharing, and a shared awareness regarding systemic and organizational barriers to full and equal participation in arts and culture” being ingrained into the selection process, which opens the door to more representation in the art space.

Interestingly, SNAP has a Student Representative position on its Board of Directors. Each year, they pick a new representative. I spoke with last year’s Student Representative, Mayada Rahal, a design student at UofA who specializes in print-making. She strongly encourages all students, whether they are in the arts or not, to make use of the space and services provided. One of which is SNAPline.

“SNAP is the one place every student should visit, whether artists or art lovers; it is the space to not only experience wonderful art exhibitions but also find community through our shared practices in the heart of the print shop.”

Mayada Rahal, Previous Student Representative on the SNAP Board

SNAPline, I discovered is like their very own Griff. The publication collects a multitude of contributions from artists and writers surrounding a theme that differs for each issue. All students are welcome to submit to contribute to SNAPline, with guidelines listed on their site. Don’t get me wrong—I’d personally love for everyone (and I mean everyone) to contribute to The Griff, but who says you can’t do both?

Now that you’ve got your treasure map make sure to spend this year exploring the hidden gems in our backyard.

Illustrated by Keys Nielsen