IN PHOTOS: Canadian and international ice climbing athletes face off in Edmonton

The 2024 International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Championships and World Cup took place in Edmonton on Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 this month in the ICE District next to Roger’s Place. The event was hosted by Edmonton’s Alpine Club of Canada.

Spectators gather around the 2024 UIAA Ice Climbing World Championships and World Cup competition area, next to Rogers Place, on February 17, 2024.
The weekend programming includes qualifiers for speed climbing and lead climbing, the finals, as well as entertainment and activities.
An athlete climbs the wall during the 2024 UIAA Ice Climbing World Championships and World Cup.
Two spectators watch as athletes climb the wall.
Spectators watch as two athletes compete in the men’s qualifiers for lead climbing.

An athlete gestures towards the crowd after she comes down from a fall off the wall.
Sina Goetz climbing.
Woonseon Shin climbs up the wall during the women’s qualifiers for lead climbing.
Sina Goetz completes the route successfully.

Woonseon Shin successfully finishes the climb.

Mallory Chapman performs during a break period ahead of the men’s qualifiers for lead climbing and the women’s qualifiers for speed climbing.
Kevin Lindlau climbs his way up during the men’s qualifiers for lead climbing.
Kevin Lindlau beams after completing the route during the men’s qualifiers for lead climbing.

Gihado Kadota catches his breath after coming down from the climbing wall.

Gordon McArthur looks down as he hangs on to a box.

One of the athletes rests after having completed the women’s qualifiers for speed climbing in 22.304 seconds.
Thomas Gehrlein keeps himself suspended while hanging upside down.
Two athletes compete in the women’s qualifiers for speed climbing.
