IN PHOTOS: Canadian and international ice climbing athletes face off in Edmonton

The 2024 International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Championships and World Cup took place in Edmonton on Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 this month in the ICE District next to Roger’s Place. The event was hosted by Edmonton’s Alpine Club of Canada.
SAMU to host actor Josh Peck at MacEwan in March
Podcaster, comedian, and former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck is coming to MacEwan University for a live conversation on Thursday, March 14. The show...
So sick!! Thanks Sandrine I am so happy they’re wearing helmets.