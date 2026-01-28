January 2026 SAMU students’ council meeting

The SAMU Executive Committee prepares for a Students’ Council meeting. Amanda Erickson/The Griff

The short meeting was marked by heavy concerns about tuition hikes.

Surveys, updates on executive member meetings with MacEwan counterparts, and a question about a light portfolio report were among the topics discussed during January’s short students’ council meeting. Yet, the first meeting of the year was marked by concerns around MacEwan’s tuition hikes.

SAMU president Nathan Poon reminded the council to review his written submission, which explained the tuition hikes. He added that “there will likely be student engagement on this matter in the future.”

Poon voted against the motion to increase tuition at MacEwan’s board of governors meeting in December because it “undermines affordability.” Poon added that students will see a two per cent increase. International students will expect a 10 per cent increase, the most in Alberta.

Alem Tesfay, vice-president (student life) updated council about his meeting with Chandelle Rimmer, his MacEwan counterpart. Tesfay said the two spoke about laying the groundwork for the next volunteer fair, and how MacEwan could help spread awareness about the athletic engagement survey.

Tesfay also said he suggested Rimmer, the interim associate vice-president (student experience and development), could discuss the status of MacEwan programs, such as WAGS and UWill, at the next council of student affairs. The council mainly consists of students, and it serves as a forum to address issues in student affairs, experience and success at MacEwan.

After being questioned by councillor Liam Wilson about his “thin” report, vice-president (external) Wilfrid Youbi Fansi said much of his end-of-the-year work is ongoing.

“Ongoing topics won’t be included within the report, because there is nothing of note to provide to council, because I will provide all high level information as part of the external position is ongoing talks with a lot of external stakeholders,” Youbi Fansi said.

Youbi Fansi added that there wouldn’t be enough space left to write if he included every ongoing talk with external stakeholders.