January Game Day Recaps

Photos provided by MacEwan Athletics.

Griffins women’s basketball struggle, fall to Dinos 75-21

The Griffins couldn’t get anything going in the loss to Calgary.

The MacEwan Griffins women’s basketball team had one of their toughest outcomes of the season, falling 75-21 to the University of Calgary.

The game was problematic from the start, with the Griffins not putting any points on the board until the very end of the first quarter. Coach Katherine Adams spoke on what she believed was the biggest killer for the team.

“In the first quarter, 11 of their 13 points came off turnovers, and those are things that are under our control, but unfortunately they turned up the heat, and we didn’t respond,” said Adams in a Griffins Athletics report.

Along with the turnovers, the Griffins were marred by a lack of offensive creation, both individually and as a team. Calgary’s Kourtney Oss led Calgary with 25 points, while the Griffins did not have a player in double digits.

Adams summarized the game bluntly in the same Griffins Athletics report. “When we have tough games, all you can do is take the lessons to learn through humility, and move forward, because we still have lots of basketball to play.”

The Griffins start a two game road trip on the 23rd, against the Manitoba Bisons.

Late push couldn’t fix point deficit, Griffins fall to Dinos 80-69

The Griffins men’s basketball team split their homestand against Calgary with a close defeat.

Despite an electric push late in the game, the MacEwan Griffins lost a tough one to the University of Calgary Dinos.

Marcus ISO Moore and Diego Presingular, the Griffins dynamic guard duo, led the team in scoring with 15 a piece. But a 48-34 deficit at halftime was too much to overcome.

“I thought we were going to close that gap. We were right there, pressuring them really well and our press was working, and they were panicking a little bit, but a little mistake defensively allowed them to get going and get back up on us, and it was hard to come back,” said coach David Kapinga in a Griffins Athletics article.

The Griffins were outrebounded and didn’t have as many opportunities to take control of the game. Shots were falling, but it felt like Calgary never lost the flow of the game, despite the Griffins best efforts.

Presingular and Moore continue to lead the team in scoring, averaging 12.8 PPG and 12.6 PPG respectively. Presingular had an especially impressive night, shooting 50 per cent from the field.

“I’m proud of my guys. They didn’t give up, and they did a good job fighting. Their lead could’ve easily gone to 30, but it went the other way for us, so I’m happy with that, but we have to make sure we have less variance during out play,” said Kapinga in the same article.

The Griffins go on the road to take on Manitoba this upcoming weekend. They fell to 3-11 on the season after this loss.