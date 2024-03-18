Journey towards purpose: a reflection on The Alchemist

I have always loved reading and finding the whats and whys of everything around me. Through reading, I have become a better version of myself and have gained a wealth of wisdom that I believe I would not have acquired otherwise. It’s fascinating how books can shape our perspectives and enrich our lives. I had heard a lot about The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho and how remarkable and life changing the book is. Although it took me longer to read this masterpiece compared to other reads, the investment of time was undeniably worthwhile. The book sheds light on travelling and how purposeful a journey can be which further sparked my interest in reading the book.

At its heart, The Alchemist follows the journey of a Spanish shepherd boy who is troubled by a recurring dream about finding a hidden treasure buried beneath the pyramids of Egypt. He believes in this dream so much that he decides to sell his flock to finance his pilgrimage to Egypt. During his journey, he encounters many characters, including the enigmatic Englishman pursuing alchemy and a worldly merchant. All of the people the boy meets impart invaluable lifetime lessons to both the reader and the boy.

The book really struck a chord with me and made me see things from a different perspective. The biggest realization I had after reading the book is that the possibility of having a dream come true makes life interesting. The young boy’s determination to follow his dream, no matter how many challenges he faced during his journey, is inspiring.

The book focuses on paying attention to the omens and signs which we receive while doing something important. When we are focused, we can easily recognize the good and bad signs and use them for our motivation. When you believe in something, it can become true and your heart motivates you to work on it until it is accomplished.

As a traveller, one message which I found to be true is the importance of embracing the journey.. The boy embraces and learns from everything that comes his way in the book. I have found the same to be true in my own experiences.The Alchemist reaffirms the profound truth that, when you truly want something in life, the whole universe conspires in achieving that thing for you. The boy gets what he wants because he never stops believing and keeps moving forward until he finds it. My favourite quote from this book is: ”When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” These words serve as a beacon, inspiring continual growth and evolution in the pursuit of our dreams. I would highly recommend people who love reading or feel lost to read this book and discover how you can find your purpose.