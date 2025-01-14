Keeping a future with dementia in mind

Why you should promote brain health all year round, starting today.

Originally published on January 1, 2025.

If there’s anything I have learned from working in continuing care, it’s that every day counts. In Canada, Alzheimer’s awareness month takes place every January. However, promoting brain health should be a priority for you all year.

I have worked at St. Joseph’s Auxiliary Hospital for close to four years. At the end of a shift, even a quick “see you tomorrow” to residents seems like a luxury. Though it’s heartbreaking to witness the residents decline, the smiles and laughter that come from an afternoon of music, bingo, or good conversation remind me that life, for all its challenges, is still worth living.

While St. Joseph’s is home to people with diverse health conditions, many of the residents experience some form of cognitive impairment — often dementia. According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, an estimate of over 730,000 Canadians are currently living with some form of this dementia. This number is expected to reach nearly a million by 2030, largely related to the increase of Canadians 65 and older. Following this estimate for 2030, this means the amount of Canadians with some form of dementia would be more than double the number recorded in 2020. To recreation therapist Carolyn Rein (one of my supervisors), this increase is also related to advancements in medicine and assistive technologies. “It’s just because we can support health so we can live longer,” she says. “So, as you get older, different things are more likely to happen; a stroke or some other kind of traumatic brain injuries.”

“We’re not all going to end up with dementia, but probably most of us will have some sort of cognitive changes as we get older.”

Carolyn Rein, Recreation Therapist at St. Joseph’s Auxiliary Hospital

Dementia is a general term for neurological conditions that can affect memory, personality, and problem-solving capabilities. While Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, other variations include, but aren’t limited to: vascular dementia caused by disrupted blood flow to the brain, and a rare, genetic form called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. Despite the amassing scientific evidence, there remains a level of unpredictability to the diagnoses. Even active, socially engaged individuals with no family history can be impacted. “Young-onset dementia” is the term used for dementia within adults aged 18-64, which can be brought upon through one or more of over 50 diseases or conditions, like a traumatic brain injury, or M.S.

As dementia and ageing are stigmatized, it’s important to recognize the affected person’s humanity, especially when emotions are running high. “I think as we get more stressed, we accept less differences,” Rein says. “Sometimes the behaviours that come out of a person who has a lot of cognitive changes can embarrass [their] family.” She encourages families to be accepting of their loved ones, “because the brain is changing.” To her, challenging stereotypes comes down to practising kindness, reframing circumstances, and changing our language.

While dementia can be devastating for those afflicted by the diagnosis and their loved ones, it does not mean that life cannot be enjoyed. “People with dementia might not remember what they ate or how to put their clothes on properly…but they do know what brings them pleasure,” says Rein. As dementia advances, residents may be able to feel what brings them pleasure, but can’t express it. As a recreation therapist, Rein and her team try to collaborate with residents and their families to offer engaging and uplifting activities, though with only so much staff, one-on-one activities limit resources. Even though recreation therapy might not be able to change someone’s circumstances, she hopes it offers patients something to look forward to in their day. Rein and her team try to encourage residents to have autonomy and build confidence, working within what is safe.

The increase of dementia and its awareness in Canada is an important reminder to live well in the moment while being mindful of the future. “We’re not all going to end up with dementia,” Rein says, “but probably most of us will have some sort of cognitive changes as we get older.” Though dementia can arise from many factors, making it hard to predict, there are scientifically proven preventative measures that can be practised at any age. For example:

Regular exercise

Eating a healthy dietBeing socially active

Getting enough sleep (at least 7 hours every night)

Avoid smoking and consume alcohol moderately

Protecting your hearing

Learning every day (seek new challenges and try new things!

Graphic by Forrester Toews