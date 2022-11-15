MacEwan Griffins Women’s Basketball Falls Short in Home Opener

The Griffins women’s basketball team opened up the 2022-2023 season this past weekend when they welcomed the University of Fraser Valley Cascades to Atkinson gymnasium.

After losing 75-62 to the Cascades Friday evening, the Griffins looked to bounce back Saturday afternoon. The Griffins got out to an early 8-2 lead as turnovers were frequent for both teams early on. However, by the end of the first quarter, the Cascades tied the game up at 18-18.

Turnovers continued to be a factor for the Griffins in the second quarter as the Cascades pulled away to take a 40-33 lead into halftime. The Griffins didn’t go down as easily in the third quarter.They outscored the Cascades 17-16, thanks in part to the play of number seven, Mackenzie Farmer, and number 14, Shannon Majeau, as the Cascades led 56-50 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter wasn’t favorable to the Griffins.The Griffins’ lack of bench play led to them losing their legs late in the game, leading them to be outscored 25-14 in the fourth, falling to the Cascades 81-64, and starting the season 0-2.

Turnovers and depth were the Achilles heel of the Griffins, giving up 14 points off turnovers and only getting six points from their bench in the game. The Griffins were unable to keep up the pace with the Cascades who also gave up 12 second-chance points in the game. The Cascades dictated the pace of the game, putting the Griffins on their heels and making it difficult for them to play the game they wanted to play, leading to the early second quarter deficit.

It wasn’t all negatives this past weekend as the Griffins saw great play from some of its players on Saturday. Mackenzie Farmer shot a commendable 6/12 from the field to have 19 points, while adding 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Shannon Majeau also played well, tallying a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while adding 3 assists.

The Griffins will hope to find some momentum this coming weekend when they head down to Calgary to face off against the Mount Royal Cougars on Nov. 11 and 12. The Griffins won’t be back in the Atkinson Gymnasium until Nov. 25 when they host the Winnipeg Wesmen.