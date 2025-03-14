“Shut Up and Drive”: Why politics matter in sports

Victory and (advocating) voices go hand-in-hand. Some people just think, “It ain’t that deep.”

Sports are not just about winning. Sports show passion and inspiration, and sometimes they make a statement. But what happens when the people we idolize express their views on social and political injustices and are told to shut up and stick to what they’re good at — playing their sports? This was the predicament for one of the most iconic drivers in Formula 1 (and motorsports) history.

Lewis Hamilton, arguably the best Formula 1 driver for his records of being a seven-time world champion and having 105 Grand Prix wins, is the first and only Black driver in the grid. As a part of the minority in the sport, Hamilton has always expressed that Formula 1 has been inconsistent with — or somewhat lacking — recognition for social responsibility, especially with the countries that host the races during the seasons.

Hamilton used his success and position to speak up about matters other athletes in the sport remain impartial about. In solidarity with Black Lives Matter, Hamilton wore a BLM t-shirt and took a knee during the national anthems — decisions that he had chosen not to tell his team about under the impression that he would be stopped from doing so. Lewis Hamilton is also the only F1 driver to use his platform to state where he stood on Israel’s attack on Palestine. In his Instagram story last year on May 28, seven months into the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, Hamilton called for action against the political unrest that brought on the loss of Palestinian lives. Hamilton’s continuous expression and use of his platform to advocate for inclusivity in motorsport and speak up against social injustices has created a sense of relatability and connection between him and the diverse F1 community.

Yet, despite Lewis Hamilton’s impact on the racing community’s awareness of global issues, the predominant international governing body of motorsport competitions, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), continue to refuse to connect with the same audience and community that suffer from these social injustices.

As of January,, the FIA released an extension of their international sporting code’s article 12 about fines and penalties for driver infractions — one of which “violates the guidance principles of neutrality.” The guidance principle of neutrality states that drivers of any racing category cannot express political, religious or personal statements during the racing events unless the FIA permits it. Drivers under the FIA governance might have to pay €10,000 (around $15,000) for their first strike of ‘violation’ — and that’s just the base payment. Fines may multiply depending on the level of their racing category.

To sum it up, F1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton, considered Level 4 drivers since F1 is the highest level in motorsport, will have to pay €40,000 (over $61,000) should they express their frustrations over the politics and current events that negatively impact the world –- third strike includes deduction of championship points. As of January, Hamilton can no longer call for political and social actions without facing the possibility of jeopardizing his 2025 racing season.

Politics in sports has always been a question raised by sports viewers. Some may say that sports should only be watched for its thrill and glory, not to watch athletes protest and preach about what they believe is right. The phrase “shut up and do your job” not only applies to any 9 to 5 job, but fans who disagree with or are impartial towards human rights and equality scream these words out to outspoken athletes to discourage them from doing anything beyond their job’s roles and expectations. A former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, was booed by Los Angeles Chargers fans for taking a knee during the national anthem. The fans’ reaction was of displeasure as Kaepernick appeared to be disrespecting the anthem itself, though the quarterback’s message intended to protest against the shortcomings of America, police brutality and social injustice against Black Americans. Still, the disagreeing fans reacted to his protests as if he had only one job: respect the national anthem and play the goddamn game.

Sports are not, and will never be, just about the thrill and the glory; they are about connection and representation.

Most people who disagree with these ideals of protests and sending political messages do not understand that politics and sports will always go hand-in-hand.

For one, sports will always have a governing body to set the laws of the competition. Sports are never played with free strategies and movement. Sports themselves implement their politics to judge who deserves what and the subsequent punishments. The governing bodies of sports fail to recognize what is happening outside the track or field and how it will affect their athletes and their communities.

Secondly, sports intend to appeal to people outside their terrain or fandom. This is how they create community: by creating representation and connecting with their audience. What makes a sports league other than the competition is the fans. In this day and age, fandoms are beginning to expand outside the traditional demographic (example: I am a woman of colour who watches Formula 1). Representation matters in sports to create a sense of belonging, bringing more fans in rather than pushing them away by forcing their athletes to remain impartial about what the fans have to deal with outside what they watch on the screen.

And lastly, if we are to use the logic of not leaving a space for politics in sports, we shouldn’t play national anthems before every event. After all, national anthems show pride for the competing countries, right? And nationalism is inherently political.

In a world where sports are often seen as an escape from the hellish reality, athletes like Lewis Hamilton and Colin Kaepernick will remind us that they are a mirror reflecting society’s problems and successes. Hamilton committed himself to speaking out against injustice and inequality in a white male-dominated sport, thus setting himself as a model of both sports and the diverse community of Formula 1. Despite its attempts to appear well-intentioned, the FIA’s principle of neutrality hinders and silences strong voices like him — in the process, silencing the other percentage of the motorsports community. Kaepernick’s protests at the NFL proved that even fans could silence a voice that spoke for the other half of their demographic.

Sports are not, and will never be, just about the thrill and the glory; they are about connection and representation. Governing bodies will risk alienating the communities they claim to appeal to and serve should they continue to stand neutrally and not recognize the importance of politics in sports. As fans, we should ask ourselves: Are we going to allow the sports we love to ignore the world that separates us from the playing field, or do we want these sports leagues to serve us as a whole by acting as a platform for unity and solidarity? We can only find the answer amongst our voice as a collective and our support for the athletes who dared step up and use their success for something greater than their wins.

It is worth asking ourselves how sports can speak up and rise to meet the challenges we, non-competitors, face daily. We had athletes like Lewis Hamilton and Colin Kaepernick pave the way for politics in sports. It is up to us fans to decide whether or not we follow.

Photo by Dana Inzon

