MacEwan Residence takes over lost and found during security renovations in Robbins

A sign posted outside the Robbins security desk. Amanda Erickson/The Griff

Lost and found service is expected to be handed back to campus security in July.

MacEwan University’s lost and found service has temporarily relocated while renovations take place in the security area of Robbins.

The service was initially operating out of the library services desk to maintain access for students and staff. It has since been moved to MacEwan Residence, where it will continue to operate during the construction period.

The lost and found is now available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a side desk located on the main floor of MacEwan Residence’s east wing. The desk is primarily managed by contract security, with additional support from in-house security services.

Due to the limited storage space in residence, found items will be held for a maximum of 15 days. Signage has been placed at the Allard Hall and Building 5 security desks outlining the temporary hours of operation. The signs also provide instructions on how to contact the security officer in charge of lost and found.

MacEwan says it will continue to monitor the setup and make adjustments as needed.

Renovations in Robbins are expected to finish by July, according to the manager of library operations, Sean McCready. Until then, students and staff can visit MacEwan Residence for their lost and found needs.