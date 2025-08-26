MacEwan soccer teams are prepping for a new season.

Amelia Russo #6, Photo provided by James Maclennan

Best in the business retool for 25-26

Women’s:

The Griffins’ women’s soccer team looks to run it back after a disappointing first-round exit last season. With a 10-1-3 record (good for 2nd in Canada West’s Prairie division), many fans foresaw a repeat of the magical 2021 championship campaign. However, it didn’t come to be, as they lost to the Trinity Western Spartans. Headlining this year’s team are veterans Grace Mswalla, Alyx Henderson, and returning former national champion Raeghan McCarthy. 3rd year goaltender Sabrina Alexander will take the reins as the full-time starter, hoping to once again have an undefeated regular season. This team should expect to make the playoffs, and a championship is the goal.

Chance Carter, Photo provided by Norman Bo

Looking to bounce back

Men’s

The men’s soccer team is gearing up to make a run at an elusive playoff spot – one they haven’t had since 2021. With a 3-10-1 record last season, the Griffins really can’t go anywhere but up. With only 14 goals all season, the Griffins will need to vastly improve their offence to compete with heavyweights like Calgary. 5 of those goals were scored by the departing Ricky Yassin, and players like Kayden Dugas and Ali Yildiz will need to step up their production. Oleksandr Popravka will be back in the net after a rookie season where he made 54 saves. A playoff berth is unlikely, but this iteration of the Griffins looks like it should improve.