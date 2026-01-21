MacEwan will continue to follow controversial trans athlete legislation with proposed policy

MacEwan University. Amanda Erickson/The Griff

The Fairness and Safety in Sport Act requires women and girls in sports to provide documentation of their sex to participate.

MacEwan University says they will continue to follow the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act after Premier Danielle Smith invoked the notwithstanding clause.

When asked about MacEwan’s plans for their U Sports teams, the Griff received a statement that says, “This does not change anything that wasn’t part of the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act – we will continue to follow that piece of legislation, per policy.”

The university laid out their policy in a release to stakeholders. “The proposed Fairness and Safety in Sport policy is required to bring MacEwan University into alignment with new provincial legislation (Fairness and Safety in Sport Act) that came into effect on September 1, 2025.”

The policy outlines the basic requirements of the United Conservative Party’s legislation, including confirmation of female athletes sex at birth. Opposing athletes, and coaches will also have the ability to challenge an athlete’s eligibility to play based on scrutiny of their sex verification documentation.

Sports organizations across Canada have been trying to navigate a post Bill 29 world. Skate Canada, the governing body for figure skating in the country, has stated they will not be hosting any events in Alberta going forward.

At the University of Lethbridge, professor Craig Coburn resigned from the board of governors over the decision to follow the bill.

“I mean it just plays into the old Alberta trope, doesn’t it? Right? It’s a little bit right wing, a little bit nuts, a little whatever, not friendly, and it’s certainly not the Alberta that I know and understand.” says Coburn. His decision to resign was something he felt was the only right thing to do.

“It’s against the Alberta charter. It’s against everything I stand for,” says Coburn.

Both the University of Lethbridge and MacEwan University are a part of U Sports, Canada’s premiere university sports league. In 2024, the league stated that they are unlikely to host any events in Alberta going forward.