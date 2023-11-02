Meet the MacEwan students who make the pedways their runways

Student style spotlight

Famous Italian designer, Mrs. Miuccia Prada summed up the social impact of fashion best when she said: “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is an instant language.”

I interviewed some of the coolest kids on campus about their personal style, what it means to fight conformity in trends, and of course, their passion for fashion.

Braeden Khalil

Introduce yourself!

I’m Braeden Khalil, I’m 23 years old, and I’m in the bachelor of arts program majoring in criminology and minoring in philosophy.

What are you wearing right now?

This shirt was thrifted at Value Village. I remember I was with my two best friends, and at first, they picked it out for themselves. I was like, ‘Can you, like, not take that?’ These pants are from a Value Village in Quebec City. I went to Quebec for a month to study French. We went to Value Village, and my goal was to find something — even if it’s a basic thing because, I mean, it’s from Quebec.

How would you describe your personal style?

It’s very eclectic. It is personal to me because of how I develop [my style]. I do mainly thrift. I will look at a piece on a rack and envision how I would wear it. What I love about fashion is that it pushes your boundaries. I like to go for eccentric pieces because it allows me to push the boundaries, and I don’t believe fashion should have boundaries. Fashion has no gender. My shirt was in the women’s section, but how I look at it is: It’s a black shirt. I can wear it and style it the way I want to.

I don’t say I’m fashionable, I say that I’m stylish. The way that I look at a piece of clothing is that — “it’s for me.” Thrifting definitely helped me find my style. You start picking out things that are for you, and you start to have an eye for it. Style is honestly something that comes from within. When you dress your body, you’re accessorizing it, and expressing it. The way you dress is the expression of the soul. When you’re being stylish, you uncover that soul, and it emerges. Being fashionable is taking what’s out and putting it on, and style is taking what’s within and putting it out.

How do you fight conformity to trends?

Authenticity and individuality are something we, as a society, need to protect. By doing everything that I’m doing right now. By thrifting and even having an interest in fashion. The mere fact that I am at university and I am wearing a satin top for one philosophy course challenges that. Growing up in a very traditional Arab household. Gender roles are hugely imprinted in the culture of Arab households. The fact that I wake up and pick out an outfit that a “typical” man wouldn’t wear is challenging that conformity.

When did style and fashion become important to you?

Ever since I was a child. My first day back to school outfit was so important! Growing up with my mom and my sister, I started telling them how to dress. It seemed “wrong” at the time for me to be interested in styling myself. So, I translated that and pushed it out to other people. Once I was able to go to stores and try things on for myself, that’s when I realized it’s not just for women; this is for me, too! I can care about how I dress and what I put on my body.

How do you view fashion?

Fashion is political. I love that it’s political because you can express yourself through it. It shouldn’t be politicized because I believe that it is art — art itself is politicized, but it is. Fashion is such a big part of my life. It really helped me develop not only how I present myself to the public, but my mindset.

Fashion is just fashion. If we’re gonna look at it at its core, [then] it’s a piece of fabric that somebody sewed together. The way that designers, models, and photographers were able to transcend its meaning is what makes fashion so important to me, and that is why I’m so passionate about it because I think fashion is fighting for a cause.

What other creative endeavors are you involved in?

I like to dance. I’ve been dancing for over 15 years. I was always shy and never had the courage or confidence to step foot in a dance studio. I’m trying my best to be more open and confident with dance. I also like to act and write poetry. I want to pursue these more, and share them because I think art is meant to be shared!

A word of advice?

We are finite humans. Life is a privilege. Enjoy it. Do what you want to do.

Sierra Etzerza

Introduce yourself!

I’m Sierra Etzerza! I’m studying a bachelor of science, [with a] undeclared major, because right now I’m focusing on my health while doing as many classes as I can while I recover. I want to go into environmental science. I think it is an estimated 80,000 hours that you spend in your career, so if I can give all of those hours to helping the environment and making some sort of progress, then that’s what I want to do . . . That’s my life goal.

What are you wearing right now?

I’m wearing a thrifted pirate shirt with poofy sleeves — which are my favourite type of sleeve — a pink tank top with lace on the top, a pink skirt with a lace underlayer on the bottom which I added myself, thigh-high socks, and designer shoes I got for my grad.

How would you describe your personal style?

It’s inspired by Japanese fashion. Lots of pink and white, short skirts — although lately, I’ve been getting into long skirts, poofy sleeves. I like bows and lace. It’s just a combination of those things that make me happy. I thrift 90 per cent of my pieces.

When did style and fashion become important to you?

When I was in junior high, I never really thought about what I wore. In photography class, a boy took a picture of my ass, and it made me really uncomfortable. I started to switch from wearing leggings to sweatpants and cargo pants.

At the high school [that] I went to, there was a lot of alternative fashion. I started to get into that more because it was a way to express myself and not try to fit in anymore. I got into wearing skirts because the benefit of them is that people don’t look at your ass — it just hides it. I would dress completely goth one day, and then completely pink the next day because it just felt right. I finally felt comfortable with myself.

I realized this when my mom would try to take a picture with me, and I was happy she was taking a picture with me because [in] my whole life, I used to hide and get upset when she would do this because I hated the way that I looked, and I felt unworthy of being in a photo. After I started dressing the way that I wanted to, I was happy to be in a picture with my mom, and I actually smiled in them.

How do you view fashion?

It’s a means of control for me. Throughout my life, I had little control. Fashion is a way of manifesting what I can do to make myself happy. I get to control how I look, even how people perceive me. But ultimately, it’s for me. I want to be happy. I want to feel better. Fashion is one of those avenues of control I’ve leaned into because it makes me happy. It’s a way of taking what I feel inside and putting it on the outside because I wear my heart on my sleeve.

What other creative endeavors are you involved in?

I like to sew, paint, and [do] makeup. Makeup is how I express my creativity. I used to wear rainbow eyeshadow every day, but I’ve toned it back a little because sometimes I just need to get to class on time.

Final thoughts?

I don’t want people to feel bad that they wear sweatpants, or feel like they don’t put in enough effort. There is so much more to you as a person than fashion. Just because you wear a sweater and sweatpants doesn’t mean you shouldn’t feel appreciated, [and] it doesn’t mean you don’t look great or less worthy of compliments.

Morzie Tadbir

Introduce yourself

My name is Morzie Tadbir. I’m a business student majoring in legal studies and minoring in French. I’m in my fifth year doing a co-op semester.

What are you wearing right now?

I’m wearing a brown men’s leather jacket from Value Village, a kid’s tuxedo vest, a back skirt, brown boots from Value Village, tights from Yesstyle — a Korean shopping site — and my blouse and hat from Value Village.

How would you describe your personal style?

It depends on what I’m feeling that day; it’s a mixture of 90s, cottagecore, Parisian, and hip hop. I don’t think I can put it in a box. Basically, it’s anything funky. I thrift most of my pieces. Even if you shop at H&M or Zara, just make sure the clothing fits you well, and don’t settle.

When did fashion and style become important to you?

I was really young, [so] I would say Grade 5 or 6. I was really into feeling good, looking good — even though I don’t think I really looked good looking back!

How do you view fashion?

I view fashion as an outlet. Once you realize the way that people treat you,your first impression on people is huge. I always thought that I wasn’t a very artistic person because I don’t draw or paint. But I love to dress myself; that’s where my creativity is. I’d much rather look a little funky and weird than just like any other person. I would just rather look like me. When I was in high school, I was fearless and so confident in what I wore.

How do you fight conforming to trends?

Don’t look for inspiration from other people; find it within yourself. Paying attention to the way things look on me, personally, helps me to not stay in the box. Just because the shoes are in and what people are wearing, it might not fit with my style. Focus on you personally and [on] your own attire. I definitely do find inspiration from other people from time to time, but it’s good to cherry-pick. Don’t just imitate an entire outfit. Pick what you like from it, and ask yourself: “Why do I like it?”

What other creative endeavors are you involved in?

I’m really involved in the photography community. I started modelling just for fun. Now, I’m mostly styling if I’m involved in a photoshoot. You meet so many people in the photography community, and it’s just so great. It’s a great community.

Just a tip?

Just wear whatever you want; life is so short. As long as you feel good.

Photography by Sam Poier.