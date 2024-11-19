November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance

Some advice to support your transgender loves this November, today, and tomorrow in Alberta

TW: This article discusses transphobia, discrimination, and violence.

Originally published on November 1, 2024.

This November 20, thousands of transgender, non-binary, two-spirit and gender non-conforming folks and their allies will rally together to hold vigils for the transgender individuals who have lost their lives to anti-transgender violence and discrimination.

The first Transgender Day of Remembrance began in 1999 as a vigil to honour the legacy of two Black transgender women. In 1995, 23-year-old Chanelle Pickett, described as “full of life and high-spirited,” by her twin sister Gabrielle, was killed. Her murderer only received a two-year sentence. Three years later, Rita Hester, a loving daughter, sister, and friend, was living her life in Boston. She was killed a week before her 35th birthday. Her death remains unsolved. A few weeks prior to Hester’s death, the anti-gay murder of Matthew Sheppard, a white cisgendered man, garnered national outrage. Hester’s case did not.

Advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith noticed similarities in the lack of empathy and justice for transgender people, especially for people of colour like Pickett and Hester. So, Smith organised the first Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil on November 20, 1999, which has continued yearly.

Rain, snow, or shine, folks from all walks of life gather in solidarity to collectively mourn and attempt to heal at the vigils, surrounded by safe and supportive people who all understand, or at the very least sympathise, with those who are trying to heal. But this raises the question, this November, and through every day of our lives, how do we support our transgender loved ones?

We sat down and spoke with two members of the transgender community, Cohen (They/Them/He/She) and Amy (They/Them) to ask them what they think allies can do to support the transgender community through the solemn day. Amy recommends more focus on what many have labelled anti-trans legislation proposed in Alberta. In a 47-page collection of statements on Premier Danielle Smith’s Trans & 2SLGBTQ+ Policy Proposals compiled by MacEwan’s Dr. Kristopher Wells, Canada Research Chair for the Public Understanding of Sexual and Gender Minority Youth, entities across the country like the Canadian Medical Association, and the Alberta Teachers’ Association denounce the legislation and its effects on our young transgender loved ones.

Amy recommends more focus on what many have labelled anti-trans legislation proposed in Alberta. In a 47-page collection of statements on Premier Danielle Smith’s Trans & 2SLGBTQ+ Policy Proposals compiled by MacEwan’s Dr. Kristopher Wells, Canada Research Chair for the Public Understanding of Sexual and Gender Minority Youth, entities across the country like the Canadian Medical Association, and the Alberta Teachers’ Association denounce the legislation and its effects on our young transgender loved ones.

On top of going to protests, Amy says they want people to, “[listen] to trans folks when we talk about things going on with them.”

They say, “It’s great to say you support transgender, two-spirit and gender-nonconforming people. It’s another thing to do something and fight the fight with us. It’s kind of dangerous to exist while trans right now in Alberta, and there is more and more legislation against us, and it’s important to know there are allies who want to help.”

Knowing just how grave Alberta has become for transgender, two-spirit and gender non-conforming people, Cohen says November 20 is also a day to remember “the people who died because of lack of access to care or other social services.”

Cohen says that overall, Transgender Day of Remembrance is meant for “…remembering how far we have come, about what struggles we don’t have to face, or face less of, so that we can work towards new goals and issues that were perhaps too far out of reach for our trans ancestors.”

Hearing just how heavily impacted the transgender community has been by the legislation in Alberta, it has become apparent just how much work needs to continue.

“I think a lot about the suicide rates of trans folks and how high it is,” says Amy. said. Per a study published in 2022 in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, “transgender adolescents were also at increased risk of suicidality, with 5 times the risk of suicidal ideation and 7.6 times the risk of ever having attempted suicide.”

“I think the whole thoughts and prayers thing is over. Like we have to put our feet on the ground to make things better, especially for trans kids,” says Amy. We see by talking with Cohen and Amy how our transgender, two-Spirit and gender-non-conforming friends, family and loved ones need us now more than ever. Individuals can help support the cause in fighting the inherently anti-transgender and blatantly transphobic legislation being passed by our government by attending rallies or vigils and writing to their government representatives. “There are a lot of people who make fillable forms like letter writing where you put in your name and postal code and it identifies who your representative is and it sends letters for you,” says Cohen.

On a smaller scale, Cohen has advice for being an ally in day-to-day interactions. They say, “When you’re introducing yourself to new people or in a new space, offer your pronouns, ask for other people’s pronouns, and if you hear someone being misgendered, whether you think it’s malicious or not, correct them.”

Though Transgender Day of Remembrance is this month, we need to be standing up with our transgender loved ones and friends every day. Think about them more than when it’s convenient, like during Pride month in June. Transgender people are heavily stigmatised, but they are just like us, with lives, dreams and aspirations. When we stand by watching them become dehumanised, we are actively a part of the problem.

The reality is that the Transgender Day of Remembrance shouldn’t have to happen. But, when transgender, Two-Spirit, and gender-nonconforming people remain at higher risks of experiencing violence, with an even greater risk for those people of colour, we know the need for the day.

According to a non-exhaustive list by GLAAD (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), in 2023, in the United States alone, 24 transgender people lost their lives to anti-transgender violence.

No more transgender people have to be added to the memorials, but it takes a collective effort to make changes.

Below we have compiled a short and non-complete list of resources and safe places to support and educate yourself this Transgender Day of Remembrance:

MacEwan Office of Sexual Violence Prevention, Education, and Response

MacEwan Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity

The Pride Center of Edmonton right across from Building Six next to Boulders Climbing

The Rainbow Pages Youth Resource Guide https://www.therainbowpages.ca/_files/ugd/e188a7_f10531877ba241c2aeb329e6ce20aebd.pdf

Advocates for Trans Equality Resources to Support Transgender People https://transequality.org/issues/resources/supporting-the-transgender-people-in-your-life-a-guide-to-being-a-good-ally

Human Rights Campaign 2023 Report: The Epidemic of Violence Against the Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Community in the United States. https://reports.hrc.org/an-epidemic-of-violence-2023

Photos by Amanda Erickson