October Newsbites

Over 650 NARCAN Nasal Spray doses distributed to attendees of Fall Fest 2024

Rebecca-Lynn Reeves

Central Point Pharmacy distributed over 650 doses of NARCAN nasal spray during this year’s Fall Fest. SAMU hosted Fall Fest outside of MacEwan’s Building Six in downtown Edmonton. Raj Manhas, a pharmacist at the downtown Central Point Pharmacy, partnered with Emergent BioSolutions, NARCAN Nasal Spray’s distributor.

NARCAN Nasal Spray administers Naloxone, a drug that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone is an unscheduled drug in Alberta, meaning injectable Naloxone and the NARCAN nasal spray are available to the public. They can be sold and distributed anywhere, like at a concert.

Within the seven hours of scattered performances, the staff at the pharmacy’s booth handed out 337 boxes containing two NARCAN Nasal Spray doses each. Once interested Fall Fest attendees walked and danced up to the booth, the staff jumped into action. “Everyone was individually counseled on how to use it,” says Manhas. “They had the opportunity to ask questions they had about the product as well.” After the brief explanation, the staff passed out the box and a page of instructions.

“I think it’s a nice alternative to the injectable, especially for the public just because of the ease of use and (it) sort of avoids that needle phobia as well,” says Manhas.

Between January and May of this year, over 220 people passed in Edmonton from acute opioid drug poisoning. On June 30th, municipal funding expired for the Overdose Prevention and Response Teams pilot program from Boyle Street Community Services.

While those 12 teams are no longer walking the downtown streets, MacEwan’s students are. After helping to get NARCAN Nasal Spray in the hands of MacEwan students and guests, Manhas says, “I’m hoping it makes an impact in the community.”

MacEwan Residence planning on having gym next fall

Leanna Bressan

MacEwan Residence is planning a new gym area complete with treadmills, a strength area, and a space dedicated to stretching and yoga, which is planned to be installed on the main floor with a maximum occupancy of around 30 students.



For the first time since its opening, MacEwan Residence will be occupied by only MacEwan students. In past years, NAIT students have been more than accepted into the cozy downtown home on campus. With the increase in occupants and a waiting list to speak for its necessity, it’s no surprise that it’s expanding.

While there is no talk of adding additional rooms at the moment, the new facilities are intended to make the residence experience more fulfilling.

Anthony Falls, the senior manager, residence and guest services says “The goal is to provide a basic but functional space for our residents to stay active without needing to leave Residence.”

Students living in the dorms will have all day access to the facility without any additional costs to their fees. Residents will still have access to the Sports and Wellness facilities and will not have an option to opt out of those services.

Currently in the planning stages, the gym space is set to be opened in the Fall of 2025.

MacEwan Professor Appointed to the Canadian Senate

Zoey McRae



One of MacEwan University’s very own professors has been appointed to the Canadian Senate.

Dr. Kristopher Wells, a long-time advocate for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth and a faculty member in the department of child and youth care at MacEwan, was appointed to the Canadian Senate on Aug. 31.

Wells says that his work with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and his goal to build a more inclusive society is why he applied to the Senate in the first place and, ultimately, why he was selected.

Wells credits the work done at MacEwan specifically as to why he was selected for this position.

“I look at this as a huge statement about the kind of work that we’ve been able to do here at MacEwan University that has involved so many people,” says Wells.

He also hopes to use his new position in the Canadian Senate as an opportunity to keep advocating for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and push to make Canada more inclusive.

“The way I like to think of it is, with this appointment, I just have a bigger classroom […] my message, my focus doesn’t necessarily change.”

Wells says he looks forward to working on issues surrounding freedom, inclusion, and diversity and “defending [them] if necessary” as he represents Alberta in the Senate.

“I have faced pressure my whole life to try to conform and to fit in […] I’ve been brought to the Senate to do a particular piece of work and bring in a perspective that doesn’t exist there. I don’t plan to change,” Wells says.

When asked if he will be maintaining his role at MacEwan alongside his position in the Senate, Wells said he is hoping to remain affiliated with the University in some way, but it is still undetermined. Regardless of what the future holds for Wells at MacEwan, he says he is proud of his time here and hopes to use this opportunity to celebrate our University and its success.

Graphic by Forrester Toews