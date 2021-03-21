Oxygen Yoga & Fitness in Sherwood Park is one of my favourite fitness studios in the Edmonton area. All of the instructors are absolute rock stars who have high energy, a positive attitude, and always want to help their clients succeed.

Unfortunately, they have been closed since Nov. 13 due to the pandemic, but the studio has continued serving our community by providing online on-demand classes. For $12.99 a month (or $99 a year), members get unlimited access to the online platform, including all of the favourites like ABSolutely Burning Buns, Candlelit Deep Stretch and Relaxation, and Box Fusion. There are 30, 45, and 60-minute classes available, so members can choose the right one based on how much time they have. New classes are posted weekly so members can be sure there will always be variety in their workouts.

For those who like participating in challenges, there is a 21-day Fusion Challenge. The challenge features 21 workouts ranging from 30 minutes to an hour in length and covers all of the different muscle groups. Since the challenge is already posted on the website, you can do the challenge at any time.

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness is also collaborating with other small businesses across Canada to bring forth the Love My Life Box. This is a new seasonal subscription box that gets sent out four times per year, with the first shipment going out on March 15. According to the website, subscribers can expect to receive a “range from fashion, to beauty and accessories, to health and wellness… and everything in between!”

The subscription is $199 plus shipping and taxes and will be automatically renewed every three months (subscribers can cancel at any time). The spring box will include 11 full-sized items that are valued at over $450. Since there is one item that requires sizing, they recommend ordering sooner rather than later to ensure subscribers get their desired size. Other pieces one can expect to find in the box include jewellery, a snack, and a couple of items from the health and wellness category. There are also four items that were designed exclusively for this box, so they can’t be purchased anywhere else.

Subscribers can also expect variety. The Love My Life Box website says, “While the individual items in each box will never be the same, every box will represent Canadian companies with products that are unique and can be enjoyed in your day-to-day life. We guarantee that we love what is in the box, and that you will too.” As a bonus, each season, one lucky subscriber will receive the platinum pick, a special item valued at approximately $500.

The on-demand platform is a great way to care for your mental and physical health by taking advantage of fun workouts that can be done at home. The Love My Life subscription box is the perfect self-care treat that connects you to brands you love and new brands that you’ll fall in love with. The bonus of it all, both support small businesses and help them stay alive in these uncertain times.

