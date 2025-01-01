PAWSS is at risk of pause

Pet-assisted therapy program may be shut down before the new year



Originally published on January 1, 2024.

The PAWSS program is at risk of being shut down before the new year. In recent months, there have been complaints against the program which has resulted in an investigation against PAWSS. Andrea Chute, the PAWSS Director, gave a proposal on Nov. 29 last year for the next steps of the program. On Dec. 5, MacEwan interim associate vice-president (students), Chandelle Rimmer, emailed Chute to let her know the investigation was closed. Without endorsement from MacEwan by December 31st, the PAWSS programming at MacEwan will not continue.

“The program has to be student focused, or it won’t happen,” says Chute. If the proposal diverts its focus from student needs, then she cannot move forward with the program.

PAWSS (Pets Assisting with Student Success) program has been running for seven years at MacEwan. This program is a therapy program that offers animal-assisted interactions. The PAWSS program has been extended outside of MacEwan to the Edmonton Public Schools and NAIT (where NAIT is running their own program, which includes “Beagles & Bagels”). Drop-in sessions happen throughout the week or at events, and students and staff can come interact with a pet.

However, a recent interaction between a student’s service dog and an off-leash library PAWSS dog have resulted in an investigation against the program. Chute says the university has found their contract with their partner Good Boy Dog Training not valid and without endorsement by Dec. 31, will stop the PAWSS in the Classroom program and the PAWSS in the Workplace program .Chute says they, “…were told that we were endorsed by the university about seven years ago and now we’re being told that we were never endorsed.” The person who told Chute about the endorsement years ago no longer works for MacEwan and thus does not have access to the paperwork. Additionally, Chute mentions that the university cites complaints against the program, but, at the time of writing, Chute has not been able to see the complaints.

“Whatever changes are made, that they [MacEwan] will endorse, those have to be student focused, or the program does not continue. Because it’s about students, not about leadership,” says Chute. “It’s about student/staff mental health.”

“MacEwan University recognizes the great value of the PAWSS program and wants to ensure it continues in a sustainable manner going forward. University leadership will engage across the institution and consider best next steps for the program and make a determination on future growth and possible partnerships,” MacEwan says.

Photo by Amanda Erickson