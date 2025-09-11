PAWSS undergoes name change, animal service now goes by WAGS

PAWSS now goes by WAGS to meet the requirements of MacEwan’s standards.

Raynesh Ram

Photo provided by WAGS

PAWSS hits pause and will now go by WAGS.

Previously, Pets Assisting with Student Success (PAWSS) was a therapeutic service at MacEwan, which provided students the chance to interact with animals on campus.

According to vice-president (student support & accountability) Allison Drew-Hassling in an email statement to the Griff, the rebrand to Wellness Animals Giving Support (WAGS) “…reflects a change in scope, governance, and compliance, with the aim to align all program communications and visuals with MacEwan’s institutional standards.”

“Our goal with the introduction of WAGS is to honour the heart of what has always made this program special, while aligning the program with updated campus standards and student wellness goals,” the statement reads. The statement did not explain what the updated campus standards are, nor did it state any other specific changes aside from the name change.

Last year, the Griff reported that PAWSS was at risk of shutting down after complaints were lodged against the program, when an incident between an off-leash service dog and a PAWSS animal occurred. MacEwan also found its contract with Good Boy Dog Training, which certified the animals in the program, was invalid.

In the past, the program included classroom, workplace, and drop-in visits. While it is unclear if that will continue, Drew-Hassling noted that students can expect regular visits from dogs in “centralized locations”. WAGS will continue to run with volunteers and their dogs.