SAMU Executive Committee Profiles: Vice President Student Life

Welcome to The Griff’s coverage of the 2026 SAMU executive committee elections. These profiles aim to present balanced views based on candidate responses, all to help you make an informed decision when casting your vote. And if you’re not currently a MacEwan student, we hope this coverage offers you a window into what’s happening in student politics at the heart of our downtown Edmonton campus.



Elizabeth Russell

Photo supplied by Elizabeth Russell.

Elizabeth Russell is heavily involved with student life at MacEwan. Currently, she serves on the students’ council while maintaining executive roles in the Student Commerce Club and the Economics Club.

Throughout her time on the council, she has looked up to the executive committee and the influence they have on the student body. Her passion for the clubs and for helping students has driven her to run for VP Student Life. Russell is motivated to run because she enjoys organizing club events and creating meaningful experiences for students.

“It’s making a space that’s safer. It’s improving mental health. In turn, that’s improving academics and their performance.” — Elizabeth Russell, SAMU vice-president (student life) candidate

Closing gaps

Russell says she wants to focus on the gaps between SAMU and the other MacEwan services. Specifically, she points to the kihêw waciston Centre, believing that “there’s room for SAMU to collaborate with them and build that relationship.” If these gaps are closed, she believes it can help ensure students “easily access the resources and communities that support them.”

However, Russell did not specify how she plans to close these gaps.

Inclusion

Russell also emphasizes inclusion. She recognizes how inclusivity can improve student experiences. “It’s making a space that’s safer,” Russell says. “It’s improving mental health. In turn, that’s improving academics and their performance.”

“I hold myself with a lot of integrity… I’m definitely one to follow through. I wouldn’t want to make a promise and fall short on that.” — Elizabeth Russell, SAMU vice-president (student life) candidate

Her focus on mental health comes from her own experience with the student experience and how much it has done for her. She thinks these experiences make her a good candidate because she knows how to help other students. She wants to connect with student communities and aims to represent and reach out to as many people as she can.

Russell wishes to reassure students that they will be represented no matter what. She recognizes that although she might not be a part of every community, she will still ensure they are represented and safe.

When she’s asked what makes her the best candidate, Russell briefly pauses.

“I would say I hold myself with a lot of integrity, in group work and with my classes and with club events, club work, I am definitely one to follow through,” she answers.

“I wouldn’t want to make a promise and fall short on that.”

Russell wants students to know that if she is elected as VP Student Life, she will advocate for all groups and strengthen the community.

Photo supplied by Zoey Shaw.

Zoey Shaw

Zoey Shaw is running for vice-president student life. A student since. 2018, Shaw said their time at university, including through the changes of COVID-19, has shaped their views on student representation and advocacy. They say recent events on campus have highlighted what they see as a lack of support for student activism.“Especially in the past year, where students have used their voices for things like protesting the genocide in Palestine and then the stripping of those rights of those students,” says Shaw of what motivated their campaign.

“We can act with them; we don’t have to just watch from the sidelines.” — Zoey Shaw, SAMU VP student life candidate

“I am running my platform on accountability, advocacy, and action,” says Shaw, explaining that they aren’t a “fan of promises.”

Shaw wants to expand advocacy work if elected.. She hopes to increase funding for the advocacy program to improve transparency around SAMU’s budget allocation. Currently, according to Shaw, students only have access to “a general breakdown of what each department gets.” The research behind the split and its allocation remains unknown.

Another key point for Shaw’s platform is pushing for the return of the ombudsman. Shaw says the role would provide an independent mediator who could help students navigate disputes with the university.

Shaw says their emphasis on accountability also applies to her position if elected even if pushing for change creates tension with the students’ association or the university.

“To be successful, I will have proof that I have communicated these things, that even if SAMU didn’t want me to do that, that I did it.”

“I am running my platform on accountability, advocacy, and action.” — Zoey Shaw, SAMU VP student life candidate

Shaw says they are also paying attention to other post-secondary institutions across Canada. She points to the strike vote at the Student Union of Waterloo, which received a 94% yes vote. Shaw wants MacEwan students to observe these trends and know what they are capable of.

“We can act with them; we don’t have to just watch from the sidelines.”

Shaw also wants to work closely with student activists, previously reaching out to let them know that they are supported. She believes that the “impartialness that SAMU tries to put on is partial. Their silence has said that they are complicit and that they don’t want to push back.”

Shaw points to the expensive events SAMU hosts, such as ski and hockey passes. They say these events display SAMU’s tendency to target a specific demographic that can afford these luxuries.

Shaw’s campaign pushes students to take action. She urges them to stay informed and pay attention to what is going on. But, also promises to ensure students’ right to protest without fear of punishment.

“I was told specifically that we can’t join protests. I’m not listening to that.”