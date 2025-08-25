Students’ council meeting — Aug. 20, 2025

Photos: Amanda Erickson/TheGriff

A new mental health platform and election changes were discussed at this month’s SC meeting.

MacEwan is considering adopting an online program for students in crisis

Vice-president (student life) Alem Tesfay said MacEwan is in talks to adopt Uwill, a 24/7 online mental health resource for students in crisis. The university has not signed the contract yet but would be among the first in Canada to do so, according to Tesfay.

Tesfay suggested SAMU could collaborate with MacEwan to share the news. “It gives those students more options for mental health resources,” Tesfay said.

Students’ Council members wait for their meeting to start.

Question period: Council challenges election changes

Vice-president (governance & finance) Andrei Santiago outlined changes to SAMU elections, such as banning student group endorsements, and the elimination of chief returning officer’s (CRO) approval for campaign posters. Santiago claimed the changes were to ensure fairness and transparency.

Councillor Christian Galera asked about potential repercussions for student groups who break the rules. Santiago said the CRO will handle consequences, while the onus is on candidates and the public to report anything they deem inappropriate.

Councillor Joen Torres challenged Santiago’s claim on removing the CRO’s approval for campaign posters.

“In my opinion, I’m okay with the CROs approval,” said Torres. “I think it’s a good safeguard against misinformation of election information and all that, and it kind of just continues to safeguard the posters that we, people that are running, and nominees that put up these posters is, I would say, just safe.”

Santiago said the updates were based on the previous CRO’s recommendations, noting past difficulties in tracking approvals.

Councillor Vincent Trinh raised a concern with how students could be made aware of election rule changes, along with asking about a reporting system for inappropriate campaign posters. Santiago said a reporting solution could be introduced closer to the election season.