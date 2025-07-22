Students’ Council Meeting — July 16, 2025

Council discussed low engagement with Griffins games, the Edmonton Student Alliance’s transit survey, and voted to reinstate a councillor.



Photo: MacEwan Students’ Council VP’s set up before the meeting on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.



Students’ Council held a short meeting last Wednesday where councillors asked members of the executive team about low student attendance at Griffins games, the use of a student transit survey, and voted to reinstate a councillor.

Low attendance at Griffins games and a question of student engagement

Councillor Joehn Torres asked vice-president (student life) Alem Tesfay about his report on low attendance at Griffin’s games. “Is focusing on athletics the most inclusive or impactful way to enhance overall campus culture and student engagement for the entire student body?,” asked Torres.

Tesfay said attendance at Griffins’ games is only one aspect of student engagement, but he plans on creating surveys to better understand why students are not as engaged in extracurricular activities.

He listed affordability and mental health concerns as possible reasons for low engagement.

“Obviously, we do know that there’s different things we can do. SAMU already has different opportunities for student engagement,” responded Tesfay.

Student transit survey only the beginning

Councillor Vincent Trinh asked vice-president (external) Wilfrid Youbi Fansi about future plans for using the results of the transit survey conducted by the Edmonton Student Alliance (ESA).

Youbi Fansi said the most recent survey results served as a gauge to see which questions worked and whether the responses accurately represented all post-secondary students in Edmonton. Youbi Fansi said there will be more surveys that are needed to advocate on behalf of students accurately.



“This is only a starting point just to see do these questions work, do they make sense, are we getting results of any substance from them.” Youbi Fansi said.

Vice-president academic’s meeting with Macewan’s library dean

Councillor Moselle Namoc asked vice-president (academic) Chioma Uzor to outline her meeting goals with Karen Keiller, the library dean at MacEwan.

Uzor said the meeting served as an introduction to one another, with topics touching upon inclusive access at the library and increasing student engagement with the “don’t go textbook broke” initiative, which aims to provide students affordable textbook resources.

“Deeper details will be communicated to council once we have those set up. But we’re just throwing ideas and coming to conclusions of what we would like to have edits on, whether it has to do with media or engagement or how it reaches to students,” said Chioma.

Seun Sadare reinstated as councillor

Councillors and the executive team voted almost unanimously to reinstate councillor Seun Sadare, who was removed for failing to complete training by the deadline. Councillor Sadare’s term runs from July 17, 2025 until Oct. 31, 2025.