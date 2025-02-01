STUDENTS’ COUNCIL UPDATES: U-Pass referendum, SC vacancy, $50k for Winter Fest, and more.

Clarification: In the printed version of this story in the February 2025 issue of the Griff, it was written that the Edmonton Student Alliance was involved in U-Pass negotiations with ETS. While ESA members were present, the ESA was not involved in negotiations, are involved in ongoing advocacy. This version has been amended to reflect the change.

Students’ Council Jan. 15: U-Pass referendum sees price hike of five dollars over three years

At January’s meeting, Students’ Council voted on and approved the U-Pass referendum question. This means that everything is ready for March where students will vote to keep or can the Universal Transit Pass.

“Champagne is on ice,” said vice-president (governance and finance) Joseph La Torre.

Last year, SAMU, sat down with the Edmonton Transit Service to negotiate a new contract for the group-discounted transit pass. Before the contract goes into effect, students get to tell their leaders if they want to keep it via the referendum vote.

In past years, MacEwan students haven’t wavered less than 70 per cent of their support for the U-Pass.

A new contract means new prices, albeit not until 2026. The new prices for each individual term (spring/summer included) are:

2025/26: $180

2026/27: $182.50

2027/28: $185

All councillors were in favour, although two asked clarifying questions about what this means for students in the school of continuing education and SAMU affiliate members.

La Torre explained that the school of con-ed students used not to be part of the U-Pass but hosted their own referendum vote in favour. They will now be able to vote in the upcoming referendum, says La Torre.

Safety is a major concern for students, councillor Joehn Torres said before asking how it factored into price negotiations. La Torre said that it was one of the major concerns while negotiating the value.

“However, they were focused on price, essentially,” adding that the Edmonton Student Alliance will continue to push the city council to address safety on ETS.

Students’ Council seeks to fill vacancy

SAMU students’ council is looking to fill a vacancy and is currently interviewing candidates after former councillor Sonia Yusuf failed to be reinstated for reasons not disclosed to the Griff.

Yusuf, who served as a councillor last term, also received the most votes out of any candidates in the recent October election.

When asked about the departure, vice-president (governance and finance) Joseph La Torre said, “council debated in-camera, which is confidential. Council then voted, and it resulted in councillor Yusuf not being reinstated.”

The Griff reached out to Sonia Yusuf for comment, but received no response.

Work plan updates

President Gabriel Ambutong provided a brief update on the work plan for SAMU’s advocacy as they wind down for the term. Executives’ terms will end at the end of April, and some work-in-progress is being dropped to get picked back up next semester.

One item was the Student Charter, which vice-president (academic) Darcy Hoogers says would “aid students with understanding their rights as a student, and the tools students have available through policy (such as the rights students have when disputing a grade, or requesting a deferred exam).”

“As my term concludes, I aim to provide my successor with the tools necessary to pursue this project, empowering them to determine the path of advocacy for the future,” Hoogers says.

An extra $50K for Winterfest

At December’s meeting an unbudgeted expenditure of $50,000 was tabled to help cover the costs for SAMU’s Winter Fest event, held off-campus at Starlite Room.

In a later email to the Griff, vice-president (governance and finance) Joseph La Torre said the expenditure helped cover artists’ fees. The money had been pulled from leftover funds allocated for Fall Fest.

“The winter welcome event was going to be a smaller event, but there was an opportunity to have a larger event instead and have Winter Fest with artists at the Starlite Room.”

“Ultimately, by reallocating the funds within the events department, students’ dollars go towards enhancing the student experience.”

The vote passed with all councillors in favour except councillor Joehn Torres, who opted to vote against to avoid making an “uninformed decision.”

“Fortunately, after the meeting, I was informed about the fiscal goal and components to better understand the motion,” Torres said in an email to the Griff.

Photo by Amanda Erickson.