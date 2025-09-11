Weekend recap: Griffins soccer struggles

A disappointing weekend for MacEwan.

Ian Smyth

It was a disappointing weekend for Griffins soccer, as the women’s and men’s teams went a collective 0-1-3.

This Calgary swing is the first time the women’s team has lost back-to-back regular-season games since September, 2017, and Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Mount Royal University was MacEwan’s first-ever women’s soccer loss against the program. A lack of offensive umph was a major factor as the Griffins were only able to muster two shots on goal in each game. They fell to 2-2-0 on the season. The women look to bounce back at home next weekend, as they host the Saskatchewan Huskies and Regina Cougars.

The men fared slightly better in their home stand, settling for a 1-1 draw against Saskatchewan, but losing 3-1 to the Lethbridge Pronghorns. Felix Guite nearly won the Saskatchewan game for the Griffins with an 87th-minute goal, but a late equalizer dashed their hopes of winning one for the season. The men continued to struggle to stay out of foul trouble, committing a total of 42 fouls over the weekend. They fell to 0-2-3 on the season, and will head to B.C. to take on Trinity Western and the University of Frasier Valley next weekend.

