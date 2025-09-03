Weekly Recap: Griffins soccer soaring

This week in MacEwan Sports.

Ian Smyth

It was a successful weekend for the Griffins soccer squads. MacEwan’s men took on the cross-town rival U of A Golden Bears and came out of the match with a 2-2 draw. After a Calgary stint which saw the Griffins struggling to get shots on goal, their performance at Clarke Stadium showcased a more accurate and focused offence. Ali Yildiz continued his strong start to the season, potting his second of the year shortly into the second half. A late tap-in from veteran Jakob Sievert equalized it for the Griffins, getting them their first point of the season. The Griffins take on both Saskatchewan and Lethbridge next weekend, as they search for their first victory of the campaign.

As for the women, it was a successful sweep of the Manitoba Bison this weekend, winning 3-1 on both Friday and Saturday. Friday’s affair saw the strong return of Raeghan McCarthy, as she scored twice in the first half to give the Griffins a lead they would not give up. Goaltender Sabrina Alexander had an excellent performance in net, turning away 7 of Manitoba’s 8 shots. Game two of the stint saw much of the same, with another McCarthy goal and strong play from the Griffins’ star striker, Grace Mswalla. The women will travel to Calgary next weekend and face Mount Royal University and the University of Calgary.