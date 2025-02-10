MacEwan University’s student publication. Honest reporting, quality media, and good vibes.

YEAR OF THE SNAKE

An elderly couple listen to the Edmonton Chinese Choir Society perform at West Edmonton Mall for the Lunar New Year Extravaganza on January 25, 2025.
A man plays table tennis as a part of the Cyclone table tennis club.
Dancers wait anxiously to begin their performance.
A group of women showcase taiji bailong ball.
A tai chi group flows through their moves on stage.

Drummers and dancers flood the stage.
Members of the Chiu Lau Kung Fu College race across the stage performing a dragon dance.

 A piano class gets ready to play for West Edmonton Mall.
Confetti goes off at the end of the lion dance to ring in the Year of the Snake.
 A man dressed as the God of Wealth, Caishen, hands out red envelopes to people in Chinatown on January 26, 2025.
The Year of the Snake starts with a bang as firecrackers go off chasing away evil spirits and bad luck.
The dragon tries to get the pearl which symbolizes knowledge, wisdom, and truth.
 Lions dance up and down Chinatown blessing each store with good fortune and luck.
 A lion stands on one front leg.
Lions enter the Shan Shan Bakery to bless it with good fortune.
A dragon flows through a crowd of people in the Chinatown parade.
The drums are the sound of the heartbeat of the lion.
A violinist and a woman on the guzheng play Despacito in the lobby of the Royal Alberta Museum.
A papercraft lantern with a tag that gives your fortune.
No Chinese New Year would be complete without getting food.
Two Lions prepare to throw symbolic oranges of fortune into the crowd at the Royal Alberta Museum.
3 dancers perform traditional Chinese dances at the Royal Alberta Museum.
 Two lions bring luck and good fortune to the audience that they face.

