2025 Mayoral candidates of Edmonton (Satire)

They don’t actually exist. You can tell because their promises are too material.

Benjamin Stuart Mann

With his background in auditing finances, Benjamin Stuart Mann has ideas on how to save the city some money. He proposes to integrate astro turf in all the city parks, and green properties for easy maintenance to cut back on money spent on mowing lawns. He also said he believes in environmental sustainability, but did not expand on that.

H. Ater Von Olmen

As a public transit station fanatic, he promises to pass a bylaw making it illegal to block the left side of escalators (also known as the fast lane). “If this bylaw is successful enough, we can also implement this bylaw in malls and everywhere else that has an escalator.”

Serra Thyme

Thyme emphasized her background, having been an Edmontonian since the 80s. “Unlike the majority of the candidates, I don’t believe in reviving downtown Edmonton. Instead, I want to revitalize WEM.” She believes that, with her lived experience through the peak days of WEM, she can bring back the nostalgia of the shopping mall.

Malek Khan

Khan is a firm advocate for downtown revitalization. He specifically wishes to turn the Edmonton City Centre into a parking lot. “We need more parking spaces in downtown Edmonton, and Edmonton City Centre is the perfect place.”

Henry Larson

Larson believes that Edmonton is so perfect the way it is that he will delay all construction projects. “This will give all Edmontonians a much-needed tax break,” Larson stated.

Roxie Oulet

Oulet vows to eliminate bylaws that require planting trees and shrubs in suburban neighbourhoods. “Instead of a million small shrubs, let’s have one giant succulent at the centre of the city. This will not only remove red tape deterring housing, but also revitalize downtown.”

Mike R. Fazel

Like Oulet, Fazel wishes to remove the mandatory bylaw dictating the planting of trees and shrubs on suburban lawns. Instead of a giant succulent, however, he wants to grow a giant mushroom, in order for Edmonton to truly live up to the slogan, City of Champignons. He did not address how to prevent the spores released from the giant mushroom.

Huey Hart

As the first-ever Gen Alpha to run in Edmonton history, Hart felt dead and uninspired by the lack of places to party. “I’m just sick and tired of Whyte Ave. Surely, there’s got to be more to this city.” Congregated with Russian hackers through Discord, he knows just how easily to turn off the electric grid of Edmonton, and is “not afraid to use this knowledge.”