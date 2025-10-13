Don’t spend it all in one place — what could you actually buy for $10?

Is any of it actually worth it?

Beckett Heinz

Photo by Amanda Erickson/The Griff

Money. It seems like we just can’t get enough of it these days. Literally. Wages are stagnating and unemployment is rising. Forget penny-pinching (no longer possible with our currency), or even holding onto quarters. The $10 bill, which once at a young age would have tantalized our young eyes, eager to earn such a large amount of money for doing a simple chore, isn’t worth all of that excitement anymore.

With ever-rising inflation, gone are the days when $10 was more than just chump change — few things of value are left that can be obtained with such a sum. So, what are five things that you can actually buy for $10?

1. A block of cheese ($8.99)

If you’re headed to Safeway for some grocery shopping, why not get that protein in with a block of cheese? You can easily snack on it, or add it to dishes for a cheesy flavour, and for only $8.99 without tax, it’s great for the $10 budget. Ignore the fact that the average cheese block was noticeably larger just a year ago.

2. 10 eighty-page notebooks ($9.60)

Never worry about running out of writing space ever again! You will be using these for the rest of your life school career.

($0.48 per notebook at sales price, sale has since ended, so you can only get 10 notebooks for $1.48 a piece)

3. Sausage wrap from Deville Coffee ($9.00)

Running late and you forgot to have breakfast? A solid option for breakfast/brunch/lunch if you are in the SAMU building.

4. Pokémon Trading Cards Booster Pack ($8.99)

If you’re lucky enough to find one of these in stock, and not picked over by those caught up in the trend of reselling Pokémon Trading Cards, why not indulge yourself and see if you can get your favourite Pokémon?

5. 2000 toothpicks, 4 packs of 500 ($9.88)

You can never be too prepared.

And that’s that! Hopefully, that gives you some ideas on what to do with the new-age chump change that the $10 bill has been demoted to.