A look at MacEwans Car Community

Originally published on January 1, 2025. CORRECTION: The photo of Simar Nayar’s BMW 335is is misattributed. The photo is by Leo, or @flickz.lp on Instagram. We apologize for the error.



Meet Karen, the 2003 Subaru Forester Cross Sports JDM

Thomas Beliveau, president of the MacEwan Supply Chain Club

Growing up on a farm, I was surrounded by and familiar with American built, large-engined, 4×4 vehicles: quads, trucks, and tractors — many of which taught me how to drive at a young age.

Naturally, upon choosing my first purchased vehicle, I imported a 2003 Subaru Forester Cross Sports from Japan nicknamed Karen, the grocery grabber with an attitude. Although she’s different from the vehicles of my past, Karen has more in common with them than you might think. She is noisy, has bad fuel economy, uncomfortable seats, and her autobody is atrocious —and I love her for it. Notwithstanding these commonalities, Karen has the mid range torque to joust inner city traffic, a low centre of gravity to hold incredible grip on turns, and a world rally championship designed AWD system to hit rough terrains with proficiency.

After owning this bucket of bolts for four years, I’ve learned it is a cult car. People either give it a bizarre look, or look in awe and give it a thumbs up. Some days I’m on the fence of which way I feel about Karen. However, much like an old married couple, I still love her at the end of the day. She’s saved me from many jams, was the first thing that broadened my perspective on international logistics, and still puts a smile on my face when the turbo kicks in on Groat Road. She’s never let me down.

Specs for my fellow car nerds:

EJ205 Turbo at 220 HP / 228 lb-ft.

Five-speed manual

BC coilovers

STI strutbar and pedals

Momo steering wheel

Kakimoto exhaust

Five spoke Enkai summer rims,

and a Marty Robbins bumper sticker.



MacEwan student’s 2020 Veloster N continues to bring joy

Kieran Kristjanson, business student at MacEwan

My name is Kieran Kristjanson. I am currently enrolled in the business program at MacEwan University, and this is my 2020 Hyundai Veloster N.

Hyundai’s N lineup is a performance-oriented sub-brand designed to deliver a high-performance driving experience and cater to car enthusiasts. The car has fully customizable suspension, engine output, exhaust sound, and much more, all accessible through the dash system. The 275 horsepower in its hatchback body creates a driving experience that stands out for its price range and brings a smile to my face every time I get behind the wheel.

Fun fact: This is the same car I learned to drive manual on four years ago while test-driving cars at a dealership. Fast forward to Feb. 2024, and I finally bought the same car my 16-year-old self had dreamed of owning.

Ka-chow! Check out Simar’s lightning fast 2011 BMW 335is

Simar Nayar

​​Lightning McQueen has always been loud, fast, and bold. Ever since I was little I wanted to have a car like that.

When I got older, I started falling in love with German engineering and their cars. The BMW 3 series (E92 specifically) has always spoke to me in a way no other car did and after working countless hours and following my mission, I bought my 2011 BMW 335is at 18 years old. This car suited my exact needs of being loud, fast, and bold. What makes it even more unique is that there are only 17 vehicles in the world with the same spec as mine. My plan is to make it an absolute missile. However this is just a stepping stone and my end goal is to have something even more crazy.

Driving the blues away in a HHR Chevy 2007

Gina, nursing student at MacEwan

My name is Gina and I am in the bachelor of science in nursing program at MacEwan University.

My grandfather’s favorite pastime was restoring antique vehicles. I have spent many hours helping him work on his projects and loved learning from him. His recent project that he restored was a 69’ Ford Mercury truck. I helped him remove and clean the transmission, install the interior carpet, and install the leather upholstery.

My grandpa’s love for antique vehicles has made me admire others who drive around in them and I will always have a special interest in them.

I bought my car from my dad’s friend who formerly had an antique store and currently has a YouTube channel called Curiosity Incorporated. He chose to get the car specially painted 57’ Chevrolet blue. He then placed Red Head stickers on the side doors and spray-painted the rims red. Great West Distributors operated Red Head service stations (they sold gas and oil) throughout western Canada. It started in 1928 and its headquarters were in Calgary. It was bought out in 1958 by the British American oil company which kept the brand around until 1963.

I have been driving around in this car for six years and people’s reactions to it have not changed. I’m greeted with smiles, told by many that they love my car, and even told by some that they recognize the Red Head stickers. It brings me joy when people get excited about my car.

The 2002 BMW E39 525i that Dylan couldn’t deny

Dylan Rodriguez, public safety and justice studies student at MacEwan

So I’m 19, sort of into cars, and currently in a second-year program in public safety and justice studies.

In the summer of last year, I had the opportunity to buy my own car to avoid taking public transit. I didn’t want something boring, but also something that doesn’t stand out much and is reasonably cheap. I’ve had a lot of experience traveling abroad with rental cars, those being Renault, Kia, Hyundai, Toyota, and Mazda. I initially looked at Dodge, as my family has two vehicles from them, but it was difficult to find what I wanted. Kia and Hyundai weren’t for me. I looked into a few other brands, but they were out of my price range.

There was a BMW that seemed to be in good condition but had a rebuilt status. Eventually, I came across a small dealership that had my current car. There were a few good options there, but that 20-year-old BMW sitting in the lot kept catching my eye. It was in amazing condition and within my price range — around 10 thousand dollars. But I turned it down due to its age.

I could not find anything else the day after and eventually purchased that car. It came with a touchscreen the previous owner had put in place and pretty much has most or more features than cars built after it. A year later, and it’s still in good condition.

Photos by Amanda Erickson