Campus resources fair

One of the events organized during Mental Health Week

The sixth annual Mental Health Week was organized by MacEwan and SAMU. The events are open to all students, faculty, and staff members. The week-long event, featuring various departments, was an informative effort and provided MacEwan with an opportunity to learn about mental health and foster a supportive environment. Sydney Bennell, the organizer of the Campus Resource Fair, highlighted that this year’s focus was on finding harmony, offering a safe space for people to come together. There were events to learn skills to support one’s or others’ mental health, engage in self-care activities, or attend a student panel. Participants were encouraged to engage in activities that they enjoyed, from art to crafts, without the need to openly discuss their personal mental health.

The Campus Resource Fair, an interactive event during the week, showcased major attractions such as Peer Health and Education; the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention, Education and Response; the Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity; Access and Disability Resources; and Wellness and Psychological Services. It also highlighted access to fitness and recreational programs like Candlelit Spin and Yoga, the Gymnasium, and the Tactile Sensory Studio on campus.

There are many services available at the university campus for the students as well as staff and faculty. This event provided detailed information about these services as sometimes it’s not possible for everyone to check their emails for all the updates about the university.

The Office of Sexual Violence Prevention offered information on self-care options and emphasized physical activities, walking, yoga, talking to friends, engaging in creativity, colouring books, listening to music, and much more. The university provides numerous psychological services such as free counselling for stress, initial consultations, and group therapy programs.

The event aimed to raise awareness about mental health while educating students and faculty about available support services. The main message of the fair was for students to reach out to various on-campus departments and offices for assistance. They addressed mental health issues that can arise from starting university, moving to a new city or country, societal acceptance challenges related to one’s sexual and gender identity, and more. The fair encouraged everyone to explore activities such as yoga, using the gym, and other recreational pursuits.

The kihêw waciston Indigenous Centre was discussed as a resource that supports students’ holistic development in mind, body, spirit, and emotion. Kihêw waciston encourages students to explore cultural practices to provide a sense of home and community.